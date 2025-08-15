Bitget Renews Partnership With LaLiga To Elevate Fan Engagement With Interactive Campaigns And Exclusive Experiences

In Brief Bitget has renewed its partnership with LaLiga to offer fans interactive campaigns, predictions, and exclusive experiences for the 2025/26 season.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced that it has renewed its collaboration with Spain’s top professional football league, LaLiga, for the upcoming season.

LaLiga, the highest tier in Spanish football, features 20 clubs competing across 38 matches. The 2025/26 season highlights a mix of established teams and emerging players, with FC Barcelona aiming to defend its title under coach Hansi Flick, led by Lamine Yamal, while Real Madrid, guided by Xabi Alonso, seeks to reclaim the championship with new additions such as Kylian Mbappé and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Atlético Madrid also enters the season as a strong contender with a refreshed lineup.

During the previous season, Bitget partnered with LaLiga on initiatives that combined football and digital engagement, including global campaigns featuring players like Raphinha, custom LaLiga-themed digital content, stadium activations, and fan meet-and-greets with former stars such as Forlán, Milla, and Zambrotta.

For the new season, Bitget introduces “Back in Play, Bitget Way,” a campaign celebrating engagement, predictions, and participation. Fans can expect matchday prediction challenges with real rewards, interactive pop-up activities offering exclusive perks like player meetups and behind-the-scenes access, as well as local events including watch parties, giveaways, and other fan experiences.

Bitget: Bridging Crypto And Sports Through Global Partnerships

Bitget is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, serving more than 100 million users across over 150 countries and regions. The platform provides tools for smarter trading, including its innovative copy trading feature, along with real-time price tracking for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

The platform actively promotes cryptocurrency adoption through strategic partnerships, acting as the Official Crypto Partner of LaLiga in Eastern, Southeast Asian, and Latin American markets. The company also collaborates with prominent Turkish athletes, including wrestling world champion Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu, boxing gold medalist Samet Gümüş, and volleyball national team player İlkin Aydın, aiming to engage and inspire a global audience to participate in the growing digital asset ecosystem.

