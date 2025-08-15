en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Lifestyle News Report Technology
August 15, 2025

Bitget Renews Partnership With LaLiga To Elevate Fan Engagement With Interactive Campaigns And Exclusive Experiences

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 15, 2025 at 10:30 am Updated: August 15, 2025 at 9:57 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: August 15, 2025 at 10:30 am

In Brief

Bitget has renewed its partnership with LaLiga to offer fans interactive campaigns, predictions, and exclusive experiences for the 2025/26 season.

Bitget Renews Partnership With LaLiga To Elevate Fan Engagement With Interactive Campaigns And Exclusive Experiences

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced that it has renewed its collaboration with Spain’s top professional football league, LaLiga, for the upcoming season. 

LaLiga, the highest tier in Spanish football, features 20 clubs competing across 38 matches. The 2025/26 season highlights a mix of established teams and emerging players, with FC Barcelona aiming to defend its title under coach Hansi Flick, led by Lamine Yamal, while Real Madrid, guided by Xabi Alonso, seeks to reclaim the championship with new additions such as Kylian Mbappé and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Atlético Madrid also enters the season as a strong contender with a refreshed lineup.

During the previous season, Bitget partnered with LaLiga on initiatives that combined football and digital engagement, including global campaigns featuring players like Raphinha, custom LaLiga-themed digital content, stadium activations, and fan meet-and-greets with former stars such as Forlán, Milla, and Zambrotta.

For the new season, Bitget introduces “Back in Play, Bitget Way,” a campaign celebrating engagement, predictions, and participation. Fans can expect matchday prediction challenges with real rewards, interactive pop-up activities offering exclusive perks like player meetups and behind-the-scenes access, as well as local events including watch parties, giveaways, and other fan experiences.

Bitget: Bridging Crypto And Sports Through Global Partnerships 

Bitget is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, serving more than 100 million users across over 150 countries and regions. The platform provides tools for smarter trading, including its innovative copy trading feature, along with real-time price tracking for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

The platform actively promotes cryptocurrency adoption through strategic partnerships, acting as the Official Crypto Partner of LaLiga in Eastern, Southeast Asian, and Latin American markets. The company also collaborates with prominent Turkish athletes, including wrestling world champion Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu, boxing gold medalist Samet Gümüş, and volleyball national team player İlkin Aydın, aiming to engage and inspire a global audience to participate in the growing digital asset ecosystem.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

MIT Uses Generative AI To Develop Two Novel Antibiotics Targeting Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea And MRSA

by Alisa Davidson
August 15, 2025

Sogni AI Sponsors NTU International Student Hackathon And Allocates $25M In SOGNI To Support Upcoming Developer Grant Program

by Alisa Davidson
August 15, 2025

Mid-August 2025: Clearpool, Tether, Binance Lead New Alliances

by Victoria d'Este
August 15, 2025

10 Best NFT Podcasts to Listen to in 2025

by Victoria d'Este
August 15, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

MIT Uses Generative AI To Develop Two Novel Antibiotics Targeting Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea And MRSA

by Alisa Davidson
August 15, 2025

Sogni AI Sponsors NTU International Student Hackathon And Allocates $25M In SOGNI To Support Upcoming Developer Grant Program

by Alisa Davidson
August 15, 2025

Mid-August 2025: Clearpool, Tether, Binance Lead New Alliances

by Victoria d'Este
August 15, 2025

10 Best NFT Podcasts to Listen to in 2025

by Victoria d'Este
August 15, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
MIT Uses Generative AI To Develop Two Novel Antibiotics Targeting Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea And MRSA
News Report Technology
MIT Uses Generative AI To Develop Two Novel Antibiotics Targeting Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea And MRSA
by Alisa Davidson
August 15, 2025
Sogni AI Sponsors NTU International Student Hackathon And Allocates $25M In SOGNI To Support Upcoming Developer Grant Program
News Report Technology
Sogni AI Sponsors NTU International Student Hackathon And Allocates $25M In SOGNI To Support Upcoming Developer Grant Program
by Alisa Davidson
August 15, 2025
Mid-August 2025: Clearpool, Tether, Binance Lead New Alliances
Digest Business Markets Technology
Mid-August 2025: Clearpool, Tether, Binance Lead New Alliances
by Victoria d'Este
August 15, 2025
10 Best NFT Podcasts to Listen to in 2025
Digest NFT Wiki Top Lists Markets
10 Best NFT Podcasts to Listen to in 2025
by Victoria d'Este
August 15, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.