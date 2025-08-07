en en
News Report Technology
August 07, 2025

Bitget Launches Instant Fiat Deposits Via Visa And Mastercard Integration

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 07, 2025 at 6:51 am Updated: August 07, 2025 at 6:51 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 07, 2025 at 6:51 am

In Brief

Bitget has launched a conversion payout feature that enables instant crypto-to-fiat transfers via Visa and Mastercard, streamlining off-ramping and enhancing global accessibility.

Bitget Launches Instant Fiat Deposits Via Visa And Mastercard Integration

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has introduced a new conversion payout feature designed to simplify the process of off-ramping digital assets. The service enables users to convert cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum into fiat currency and deposit the funds directly to their Visa or Mastercard accounts. This development aims to minimize the delays and complications often associated with traditional bank transfers and peer-to-peer transactions, offering a faster and more direct alternative.

The feature supports over 140 fiat currencies, including major ones like USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD, and JPY, ensuring broad global accessibility. By utilizing card-based payouts, the system removes intermediary steps, allowing for real-time deposits and reducing risks typically present on peer-to-peer platforms. This leads to improvements in both transaction reliability and processing speed.

Integrated with existing debit and credit card networks, the feature provides a more efficient off-ramping experience. Users can access the service through the “Buy & Sell Crypto” section on Bitget by selecting the ‘Sell Crypto’ option and choosing their preferred card to receive fiat instantly, bypassing the delays commonly found in traditional banking systems.

Bitget Enhances Crypto-Fiat Integration With Expanded Visa And Mastercard Payout Capabilities

“Integrating crypto into daily life means making it as simple to use as traditional money,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “Visa and Mastercard are among the most widely accepted payment methods worldwide. Giving our users the ability to convert crypto and access funds instantly on these platforms is a crucial step toward making digital assets more functional for real-life utility,” she added.

The payout feature shows Bitget’s focus on building efficient, real-world bridges between cryptocurrency and traditional finance. The upgraded feature allows users to quickly liquidate digital assets and access fiat with minimal friction, expanding cryptocurrency’s utility for global everyday transactions.

The Visa and Mastercard payout feature is part of a global strategy to improve fiat accessibility across the Bitget ecosystem. Recent updates have expanded on-ramp and off-ramp options with faster processing, increased currency support, and local payment integrations. These efforts aim to remove barriers between digital assets and real-world use, enabling users to manage, convert, and spend their cryptocurrency with the same ease as any fiat account.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

