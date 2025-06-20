Bitget PRO Launches Limited-Time Advanced Plan Offering Enhanced Benefits For Institutional And Professional Users

In Brief Bitget has introduced a limited-time upgrade event offering PRO Tier +2 benefits for eligible institutional market makers, complementing its new Bitget PRO program with enhanced trading privileges and expanded access for verified clients.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced an upgrade event offering enhanced benefits exclusively for market maker (MM) institutional clients in addition to its recently launched Bitget PRO premium program for professional and institutional users. Both current and newly registered institutional clients who complete verification are eligible for improved fee rates and privileges.

Starting July 2nd, existing MM clients who met June’s criteria will be automatically upgraded with PRO Tier +2 fee benefits and privileges, valid through August 31st. For example, clients qualifying for PRO4, 5, or 6 in June will receive PRO6 tier benefits; those at PRO3 will move to PRO5; PRO2 clients will get PRO4 benefits, and PRO1 clients will receive PRO3 benefits.

New institutional clients who apply and verify their trading volume or Bitget asset proof by August 15th will be granted a trial upgrade of PRO Tier +2 starting from the date of approval, no earlier than July 2nd, lasting until August 31st. For instance, a PRO3 tier client would access PRO5 benefits during the trial, and a PRO5 tier client would receive PRO6 tier benefits, the maximum tier.

The PRO and PRO+2 tiers are available only to verified qualified users, excluding sub-accounts and affiliates. Users must provide accurate information, and Bitget reserves the right to disqualify those submitting false data. Fee rates, benefits, and limits may change dynamically as per platform operations. For detailed information, users should consult Bitget’s official website. Bitget holds the final authority on policy interpretation and may modify terms as necessary, with announcements issued if changes occur due to unforeseen circumstances.

Exploring Bitget PRO: Comprehensive Benefits For Advanced Users

Users of Bitget PRO have access to reduced transaction fees for both spot and futures trading, increased API call limits, a larger number of sub-accounts, and higher 24-hour withdrawal limits. The program also provides personalized support through dedicated account managers, exclusive discounts on cryptocurrency loans, elevated institutional borrowing limits, trusted third-party fund custody, options for custodial sub-account configuration, and access to the Bitget Card (Visa).

Upon enrollment, a user’s initial Bitget PRO tier is determined by evaluating specific criteria, with the highest qualifying tier applied. The program includes six tiers, ranging from PRO1 for users holding assets worth over 2 million USDT on the platform to PRO6 for those exceeding 6 million USDT. Alternatively, users may verify their tier by submitting proof of their status on other exchanges, including screenshots and identification documents.

Additional advantages of the program include an increased daily USDT withdrawal limit, an expanded number of permitted sub-accounts, as well as enhanced benefits related to cryptocurrency loans and margin trading.

