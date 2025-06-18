Bitget Launches ‘PRO’ Program Offering Customized Services For Institutional And VIP Traders

In Brief Bitget has launched Bitget PRO, a program tailored to institutional and high-volume traders, offering enhanced infrastructure, API tools, and financial services to support advanced trading strategies.

Cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 platform Bitget has introduced Bitget PRO, a new offering aimed at addressing the trading needs of institutional clients and high-volume users. The program is structured to accommodate the demands of advanced market participants by providing a more tailored trading experience. It includes benefits such as reduced transaction fees, preferential interest rates, enhanced custody and lending options, higher application programming interface (API) rate limits, and expanded withdrawal capabilities.

These updates are intended to improve capital efficiency and accommodate sophisticated trading approaches under a range of market scenarios. Eligibility for Bitget PRO is determined through an automated process, enabling qualified users to access the program’s features with minimal friction. Assessments for qualification are conducted daily at 9:00 AM (UTC+8), with benefits and fee structures varying based on the assigned PRO level. For example, reaching PRO 1 status requires that 20% of a user’s 30-day trading volume be executed via API. Users who do not meet the specified criteria are reassigned to VIP status. In addition to Bitget PRO, the platform also operates broker and market-making programs to further expand user engagement within its ecosystem.

“Institutional traders are increasingly driving the momentum of crypto’s adoption, shaping its narrative through scale, precision, and strategy,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “Bitget PRO is built to serve as the home base for crypto’s top-tier participants—offering advanced security and a playground to experiment with products that match the evolving demands of high-frequency traders,” she added.

Bitget’s PRO Program To Strengthen Institutional Trading Infrastructure And API Capabilities

Bitget PRO expands upon the platform’s existing VIP framework by introducing features specifically designed for institutional participants and API-driven trading. While the VIP level caters primarily to manual and retail users, the PRO program focuses on delivering infrastructure tailored to institutional-grade activity. Participants in the PRO tier gain access to technical enhancements such as higher API rate limits, direct support from Bitget’s API team, and prioritized assistance for technical operations. Additional benefits include access to institutional lending services, increased withdrawal thresholds, secure private link connectivity, and the ability to manage a greater number of sub-accounts. These features aim to optimize trading efficiency for high-volume participants and reflect Bitget’s broader strategy to scale its institutional offerings.

Earlier in the year, Bitget launched an Institutional Lending service offering up to 5x leverage for spot trading, with plans to extend the service to derivatives markets. The company has also upgraded its over-the-counter (OTC) solutions and strengthened security infrastructure through collaborations with custodial providers such as Cobo and Fireblocks. Enhancements to the Unified Accounts feature now allow real-time trading across multiple markets within a single account, further supporting the platform’s appeal to experienced traders. The rollout of Bitget PRO signals a continuation of Bitget’s roadmap to build a strong, institutional-grade trading environment in response to growing institutional interest and demand for scalable, high-performance cryptocurrency trading solutions.

