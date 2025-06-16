Bitget Joins UNICEF Game Changers Coalition To Provide Blockchain Education To 300K People In 2025

In Brief Bitget has partnered with UNICEF Luxembourg in a three-year initiative to promote blockchain literacy and digital skills among youth through educational programs and the Game Changers Coalition.

Cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-focused company Bitget has announced the establishment of a three-year collaboration with UNICEF Luxembourg. The objective of this partnership is to promote the development of digital competencies and enhance blockchain literacy among youth populations.

As part of this initiative, Bitget will join the Game Changers Coalition (GCC), which is coordinated by the UNICEF Office of Innovation. Bitget’s involvement is expected to facilitate access to blockchain education for approximately 300,000 individuals, including adolescent girls, as well as parents, mentors, and educators, across eight countries: Armenia, Brazil, Cambodia, India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Morocco, and South Africa.

Through this collaboration, Bitget Academy—the educational division of Bitget—will contribute to the creation of UNICEF’s first interactive blockchain training module. This module will combine both online and in-person instruction and will be based on developing video game creation skills for teachers and young learners. The training module will complement existing educational programs that already engage large numbers of participants. Additionally, Bitget’s support is expected to enable the Coalition to extend its educational outreach to a ninth country.

“This partnership reflects our shared belief that digital skills are a powerful driver of opportunity and inclusion,” said Sandra Visscher, Executive Director of UNICEF Luxembourg, in a written statement. “By collaborating with Bitget, we want to empower adolescent young people with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to shape their own futures. Innovation should be a force for inclusion, opening doors, broadening horizons, and ensuring that technology works for everyone, everywhere,” she added.

Bitget plans to broaden the scope of the ecosystem by facilitating connections between UNICEF and prominent blockchain protocols and developers within the Web3 community. These participants may take on roles as mentors and collaborators, providing a range of insights and opportunities related to blockchain technology for the educational program.

“Emerging technologies should not be reserved for the privileged few—they must be introduced early and equitably,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget, in a written statement. “Blockchain, with its real-world use case and potential for social good, is one of the most powerful tools we can give to our younger generation to build products that change the way we look at modern society. With Blockchain4Her, what began as a mission to empower hundreds of women has scaled into a global movement to educate thousands of girls. This is the kind of scale and impact blockchain was built for,” she added.

Bitget And UNICEF To Bridge The Digital Skills Gap For Young Women In Low- And Middle-Income Countries

Each year, adolescent girls and young women in low- and middle-income countries lose an estimated USD 15 billion in economic opportunities due to disparities in internet access and digital skills compared to their male counterparts. With approximately 90 percent of current jobs requiring digital proficiency, the Game Changers Coalition addresses the critical need to close the gender gap in digital skills. Bitget and UNICEF are collaborating to develop a scalable and inclusive framework designed to provide young women with the necessary tools to engage with and influence the future digital economy.

As a member of the Game Changers Coalition, Bitget aligns with organizations such as the Global Video Game Coalition, Micron Foundation, and Women in Games, sharing the goal of reaching 1.1 million girls by 2027 through learning and skills development programs. With contributions from Bitget Academy and support from the $10 million Blockchain4Her initiative, Bitget aims to improve digital literacy and foster financial independence among young women by providing education from an early age.

Bitget’s Blockchain4Her program has a history of supporting women through mentorship, funding opportunities, and educational materials. Through their partnership with UNICEF Luxembourg, Bitget seeks to empower a new generation of girls with the knowledge and abilities required to actively participate in the growing cryptocurrency economy.

