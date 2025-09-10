Bitget Monthly Report: Futures Ranks Among Top 3 For ETH Amidst New All-Time Highs

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief In August 2025, Bitget reported record trading volumes, launched the first RWA Index Perpetuals, expanded global services, advanced community initiatives, and reinforced its ecosystem and token utility.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget published its August 2025 Transparency Report, highlighting advancements in product innovation, trading activity, and global expansion.

The report pointed out the launch of the first Real-World Asset (RWA) Index Perpetuals, enabling trading of a rebalanced basket of tokenized equities and indices within a single instrument. During the same month, Bitget recorded $750 billion in derivatives volume, bringing cumulative totals to $11.5 trillion, while receiving industry recognition for leading ETH and SOL liquidity.

Further demonstrating its presence in the derivatives sector, Bitget ranked among the top three global exchanges for open interest in both Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, according to reports from Coinglass. Data showed that Bitcoin futures volumes on Bitget surpassed $10 billion, while Ethereum futures consistently maintained levels between $5 billion and $7 billion, with open interest in ETH ending the month above $6 billion.

Alongside trading growth, Bitget also advanced its regional strategy, most notably through the launch of the USD-based Wallet Card in collaboration with Mastercard across Latin America. This initiative enabled users in Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Guatemala to spend stablecoins at more than 150 million merchants worldwide. In addition, the exchange expanded its fiat onboarding options by introducing instant Visa and Mastercard deposits, supporting access to cryptocurrencies in over 140 different fiat currencies. These developments reflect Bitget’s ongoing efforts to expand both its global reach and its product offering, while maintaining momentum in a competitive market.

Bitget Advances Cultural Integration, Expands BGB Utility, And Strengthens Transparency In August 2025

August was also marked by notable cultural and community-oriented initiatives. Bitget participated in large-scale events, including the co-creation of Web3 experiences at the UNTOLD Festival in Romania and active involvement in regional gatherings such as Blockchain Rio, GM Vietnam, and Coinfest Asia. These activities reflected the exchange’s approach of integrating technology with broader cultural and industry ecosystems. At the same time, Bitget introduced GetAgent, an AI-driven trading assistant, and concluded the KCGI 2025 trading competition, which achieved record participation with more than 120,000 traders from 80 countries.

The platform’s ecosystem token, BGB, registered further progress over the month, highlighted by the burn of 60 million tokens and the addition of new utility applications. These measures contributed to a 3% price increase and reinforced BGB’s central role within Bitget’s ecosystem. In parallel, the exchange’s Proof-of-Reserves ratio maintained a level well above 1:1, with Bitcoin reserves close to 200%, supporting Bitget’s positioning as a secure and transparent venue for trading activity during periods of heightened market volatility.

“Every milestone we achieved in August reflects our belief that crypto is not only about building markets, but also about shaping experiences that connect people, ideas, and opportunities,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “From pioneering RWA perpetuals to bringing Web3 to music festivals and classrooms, we are proving that finance, culture, and technology can advance together. Our vision remains clear: to empower a truly global community and build the most trusted gateway into the future of digital assets,” she added.

Heading into the final quarter of 2025, Bitget outlines plans to broaden its ecosystem, deepen international partnerships, and introduce additional avenues for global users to interact with digital assets in ways that align with their individual preferences.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

