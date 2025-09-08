Bitget Energizes Catalunya MotoGP Weekend With Web3 Experiences, Rewards, And Racing Legends

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget combined on-site and virtual Web3 experiences at the Catalunya GP, launching its Smarter Speed Challenge with MotoGP star Jorge Lorenzo to engage fans through gaming, rewards, and digital asset activities.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced its participation in the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain, showcasing both on-site and online activations that combined motorsport excitement with Web3 experiences throughout the race weekend from September 5th to 7th.

Building on its presence at the Italian Grand Prix and the German GP in July, Bitget extended its engagement to Barcelona with a 360° Fan Booth at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Attendees experienced a professional-grade MotoGP simulator, participated in interactive challenges, and captured moments alongside racing legends and motorcycles, creating a dynamic environment where motorsport and digital asset culture intersected.

Bitget Launches Global Smarter Speed Challenge At Catalunya GP, Blending Virtual Racing And Rewards

At the Catalunya GP, MotoGP star Jorge Lorenzo launched Bitget’s Smarter Speed Challenge, a virtual racing game attracting interest from both Web2 and Web3 audiences. The challenge, running globally through mid-November, allows participants to compete in virtual races, accumulate leaderboard points, and earn rewards including cash, coupons, and VIP passes for MotoGP 2026 events. The top performer from the Catalunya campaign won an all-expenses-paid opportunity to meet Lorenzo in October during TOKEN2049 in Singapore, highlighting Bitget’s integration of gaming, competition, and digital asset engagement.

“The spirit of MotoGP is all about pushing the limits—technically, mentally, and emotionally. That same spirit is what drives Bitget and what we wanted to bring to life in Catalunya,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “We’re not just here to promote. We’re here to create something memorable, fun, and rewarding, where the future of finance feels as exciting as the final lap,” she added.

The enthusiasm of fans throughout the race weekend reflected Bitget’s broader objective of making crypto culture engaging, approachable, and closely connected with real-world interests. From Jorge Lorenzo’s appearance at the VIP lounge to attendees interacting with merchandise and sharing experiences, the event went beyond a typical Grand Prix, creating a space where financial innovation intersected with the excitement of motorsport.

Although the race has concluded, Bitget’s Smarter Speed Challenge continues, with the leaderboard still open. Participants can engage through daily check-ins, complete virtual laps, and compete for rewards in the ongoing competition.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson