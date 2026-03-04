Bitget Launches Crypto Anti-Bias Pledge To Promote Gender Inclusion And Broader Adoption In Digital Assets

In Brief Bitget launched its Crypto Anti-Bias Pledge to promote education, equal opportunity, and inclusive workplaces, aiming to address the underrepresentation of women in the cryptocurrency industry and support broader adoption of digital assets.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget launched its Crypto Anti-Bias Pledge as part of its International Women’s Day initiatives, addressing a critical question for the blockchain industry: how can digital assets achieve broader adoption when women, who make up roughly half of the global population, remain significantly underrepresented?

Women are projected to control more than $83 trillion in global wealth by 2030, marking the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history. Yet, they currently constitute only about a quarter of cryptocurrency users, exposing a disconnect between the market crypto aims to serve and the audience actively engaging with it.

“Markets ultimately reward performance, not perception,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget and founder of the Blockchain4Her initiative in a written statement. “When we talk about building the financial infrastructure for the future, we have to ask whether it truly reflects the global market it intends to serve. If half the population feels excluded or unsupported, then the ceiling for adoption is self-imposed,” she added.

Structural inequalities remain evident across the sector. Research by Bitget indicates that female-led blockchain startups receive approximately six percent of total industry funding, despite broader studies showing that ventures led by women often generate higher returns per dollar invested than those led by men. Barriers to access, knowledge gaps, and closely networked hiring and funding channels continue to shape participation in the ecosystem.

The Crypto Anti-Bias Pledge focuses on three key areas: education and access, equal opportunity, and zero tolerance for harassment in professional and community environments. Education forms a central pillar of the initiative. Through a partnership with UNICEF, Bitget supports programs delivering blockchain and digital skills to 300,000 participants, with around 90 percent anticipated to be girls and young women. This effort is part of the broader $10 million Blockchain4Her initiative, which aims to expand access to emerging financial technologies.

The pledge also sets internal benchmarks for merit-based advancement. Recent internal performance evaluations at Bitget found that several of the top-scoring employees were women, underscoring a culture where career progression is determined by measurable results rather than identity.

Finally, the initiative stresses the importance of safe and respectful professional environments. Women occupy more than forty percent of senior management positions at Bitget, and policies addressing harassment and discrimination are central to maintaining workplaces in which talent can operate without barriers.

Blockchain technology originated from principles of decentralization and equal access. Bitget asserts that these principles must extend beyond the architecture of software to include the people building and participating in the ecosystem. As the digital asset industry continues to expand, the ability to reflect the full diversity of the global economy will determine whether its promise of universal access is fully realized.

