Bitget Joins Forces With University Of Zurich Blockchain Center To Offer Scholarships And Career Opportunities

In Brief Bitget has partnered with the University of Zurich to sponsor the sixth edition of the International Summer School, providing scholarships and career opportunities to students interested in blockchain technology.

Cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company Bitget has announced a collaboration with the University of Zurich, which is ranked as the third leading institution globally in blockchain education. As part of this partnership, Bitget will sponsor the sixth edition of the International Summer School – Deep Dive into Blockchain 2025, organized by the University of Zurich Blockchain Center (UZH BCC). The initiative will include the provision of scholarships and career development opportunities for students with an interest in blockchain technology. This development represents a continued effort by Bitget to support educational initiatives and youth engagement within the blockchain sector.

The scholarship offering is part of Bitget’s broader Blockchain4Youth (B4Y) initiative, a $10 million program aimed at expanding access to impactful blockchain education for talented and driven students. The Deep Dive into Blockchain (DDiB) program is the University of Zurich’s flagship international summer school. It is hosted by the Faculty of Business, Economics, and Informatics, in coordination with the Global Student Experience office, and is organized by the UZH Blockchain Center under the academic direction of its chair, Prof. Dr. Claudio J. Tessone. The program runs for three weeks and provides participants with a comprehensive, interdisciplinary study of blockchain, encompassing academic, technological, legal, and economic dimensions.

“We are delighted to partner with Bitget for Deep Dive into Blockchain. Their support empowers the next generation of blockchain professionals by making education all around the globe more accessible,” said Dr. Claudio J. Tessone, Professor of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies at the University of Zurich and Director of Deep Dive into Blockchain, in a written statement. “This collaboration reflects our shared vision of fostering innovation, diversity, and global talent in the Web3 space,” he added.

In an environment frequently characterized by fast developments and intricate systems, education continues to serve as a consistent link between technological advancement and comprehensive understanding. Aligned with this principle, Bitget is providing funding for scholarships available to up to 10 students who satisfy both the academic and financial eligibility requirements established by the University of Zurich. The Bitget Blockchain4Youth Scholarship is intended not solely as financial support, but as an initiative reflecting the idea that future contributions to the blockchain sector should be shaped by individuals with the strongest capabilities, rather than those with the greatest access to resources.

The scholarship package includes full coverage of tuition fees, accommodation, local transportation within Zurich, access to academic resources and organized site visits, as well as participation in intercultural programs and events. This extensive support framework is structured to allow recipients to concentrate fully on the educational experience itself. The goal is to ensure that participants gain more than a certificate by fostering a more profound and multifaceted understanding of the subject matter.

“As someone who entered this industry from outside the traditional mold, I know what access and opportunity can unlock. This scholarship isn’t just about learning blockchain—it’s about equipping future leaders with the tools to question, to build, and to leave the space better than they found it. That’s the kind of legacy we want to help shape,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO at Bitget, in a written statement. “As much as the world needs more developers, lawyers, or economists, it needs more cross-disciplinary thinkers who understand the full societal impact of blockchain,” he added.

The 2025 edition of the program will include a masterclass delivered by Vugar Usi Zade, providing participants with direct exposure to insights from an experienced professional within the blockchain sector. This exchange between academic and industry perspectives supports the ongoing strategic collaboration between Bitget and the University of Zurich, which is grounded in shared objectives related to innovation, educational advancement, and the promotion of responsible progress in the field.

