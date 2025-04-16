Bitget Initiates Affiliate Program With Up To 40% Rebates For Content Creators

In Brief Bitget has introduced a new addition to its affiliate program, enabling affiliates to earn up to 40% in rebates in addition to existing commission models.

Cryptocurrency platform Bitget has introduced a new addition to its affiliate program, marking what it claims is the first on-chain affiliate initiative within the exchange industry. The update enables affiliates to earn up to 40% in rebates in addition to existing commission models, effectively integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) incentives into the traditional affiliate structure.

Unlike conventional affiliate programs that focus solely on centralized trading products such as spot and futures, this on-chain extension allows affiliates to generate earnings when referred users interact with Bitget Onchain. This is a product specifically developed to make decentralized trading more accessible for users familiar with centralized platforms. The move reflects Bitget’s strategy to blur the lines between CEX and DEX ecosystems, allowing influencers and partners to reach a broader audience and participate in the DeFi space while maintaining user convenience and security.

Bitget Expands Affiliate Program To Include On-Chain Trading, Offering Up To 50% Commissions And AI-Powered DeFi Access

Bitget has opened its expanded referral program to a wide range of digital content creators, community figures, and social media influencers who have at least 100 followers, offering a streamlined application process. Once accepted, participants are given unique referral links they can share to promote both Bitget’s traditional trading services and its Bitget Onchain product. Depending on the type of trading activity their referrals generate, affiliates can earn commissions of up to 50% on spot and futures fees, and up to 40% in rebates from on-chain transactions. The program is structured with tiered incentives, rewarding high performers with access to the most competitive commission levels.

Bitget Onchain is designed to simplify decentralized finance access by removing the technical barriers often associated with DeFi platforms. It allows users to conduct on-chain asset trades directly from their Bitget spot account. All trades are secured by the exchange’s $600 million Protection Fund, offering enterprise-grade safety while users tap into DeFi opportunities. The platform also incorporates AI-driven tools to filter and highlight promising blockchain projects in real time, supporting users in making informed decisions amid the complexity of the DeFi landscape.

By welcoming everyone from YouTube creators to Telegram community leaders, Bitget’s affiliate initiative aims to broaden participation in the evolving cryptocurrency economy and make it easier for creators to capitalize on both centralized and decentralized trading trends.

Bitget currently serves over 100 million users across more than 150 countries and regions, continues to position itself as a user-first platform—offering innovative features like copy trading and up-to-the-minute price tracking for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

