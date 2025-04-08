Bitget Introduces Bitget Onchain To Provide CEX Users With Early Access To Promising On-Chain Assets

In Brief Bitget has launched Bitget Onchain to combine convenience of centralized platforms with the accessibility of on-chain digital assets and simplify early-stage crypto trading.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget introduced a new feature, Bitget Onchain, designed to bridge the convenience of centralized platforms with the accessibility of on-chain digital assets. This new tool is intended to reshape how users find and trade early-stage cryptocurrencies.

Bitget Onchain allows users to conduct on-chain transactions directly through the Bitget application using either USDT or USDC within a standard spot trading account. The platform’s interface is designed to maintain the streamlined experience typical of centralized exchanges (CEXs), even for those new to on-chain activity. Initially, Bitget Onchain will support three major blockchain networks: Solana, BNB Smart Chain (BSC), and Base. The launch lineup includes tokens such as RFC, KTA, and over 30 others.

In order to enhance security, Bitget Onchain integrates protections similar to those found on CEXs, aiming to provide a safe trading environment while still operating on-chain. In addition, the platform offers a wide range of tokens with real-time availability, allowing users to access newer digital assets at early stages of their development.

An added layer of innovation comes from Bitget’s integration of AI-powered tools. Bitget Onchain will feature AI-driven asset screening, which uses real-time data and advanced algorithms to assess and filter available tokens. The AI system is designed to support smarter investment decisions by identifying promising opportunities based on data-driven insights.

Furthermore, Bitget has been gradually embedding AI across its ecosystem. Current AI-enhanced features include automated trading bots, predictive analytics for market behavior, risk management tools, and copy trading systems optimized by machine learning. The introduction of AI-based screening into Bitget Onchain is a continuation of this trend, helping users to reduce exposure to risk and improve overall efficiency in trading.

Overall, Bitget Onchain reflects the company’s ongoing focus on innovation and user-centric design. By combining simplified access with powerful analytical tools, the platform aims to establish Bitget Onchain as a leading platform for exploring and trading decentralized assets, moving users one step closer to full engagement with the Web3 ecosystem.

Bitget currently supports a global user base of over 100 million individuals across more than 150 countries and regions. The exchange focuses on providing tools that help users make more informed trading decisions, such as its innovative copy trading function and a variety of other trading services. It also delivers real-time cryptocurrency price data, enhancing users’ ability to respond quickly to market changes.

Bitget Wallet, the platform’s dedicated multi-chain cryptocurrency wallet, is designed to support a wide range of Web3 activities. Beyond basic wallet functionality, it offers features like token swapping, access to decentralized applications (dApps), and additional Web3 tools—positioning it as a versatile gateway for interacting with decentralized ecosystems. Recently, Bitget Wallet announced a major enhancement to its Swap feature, transforming it into a more advanced Super decentralized exchange (DEX).

