Paybis Expands Mass Payouts Platform With Stablecoin Settlement, Unified Fiat-Crypto Infrastructure, And Global Payment Reach

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Paybis expands Mass Payouts with multi-currency fiat support, crypto payments, unified balances, API tools, and full transaction traceability across fiat and blockchain systems.

Paybis, a global crypto and fiat infrastructure platform, has announced an expansion of its Mass Payouts product, a high-volume payment system designed to enable businesses to send funds without transaction caps to recipients across the world. The service is available in more than 180 countries and supports both crypto payment acceptance and payouts to users, clients, and employees without requiring in-house technical development.

The updated offering is intended to reduce the cost of international transfers, which can reach up to 7% in traditional payment systems, by leveraging stablecoin-based settlement. The expansion also broadens support for both crypto and fiat transactions, allowing businesses to manage outgoing and incoming payments through a unified framework.

“Bank transfer and international wire fees drain thousands of dollars from businesses every year, but the true hidden cost is time — and time is invaluable,” said Konstantins Vasilenko, Paybis Co-Founder and CBDO in a written statement. “Our goal at Paybis isn’t just to cut costs; it’s to accelerate business. By guiding companies through the transition to stablecoin infrastructure, we remove the friction of traditional finance. Ultimately, we aim to help thousands of businesses save billions of dollars in fees while operating at a much higher speed,” he added.

Traditional international wire transfers through major U.S. banks typically cost between $40 and $65 per transaction, excluding additional intermediary bank charges, foreign exchange markups, and receiving fees that can push total costs above $100. In comparison, Mass Payouts is positioned as an alternative that enables near-instant settlement using crypto rails at significantly lower costs.

The product is aimed at organizations that handle large-scale payment flows, including payment processors, payroll providers, fintech companies, and firms managing recurring cross-border disbursements. Each business is assigned a dedicated virtual IBAN for incoming funds, while payouts can be executed through API integration or via a partner portal interface.

Among a small group of comparable offerings in North American and EMEA markets, the system includes features such as configurable payout markups that allow businesses to set their own margins on transactions. It also provides company-branded IBANs issued within three business days, enabling B2B fiat transfers via SEPA, SWIFT, and FPS without requiring a traditional banking relationship.

Expanding Multi-Currency Infrastructure With Unified Fiat And Crypto Balances And Enhanced Reporting

The platform supports fiat deposits in more than 30 currencies without additional fees and allows unlimited transaction volumes with no batch size restrictions. Pricing is structured with no setup, network, or maintenance charges, instead relying on tiered plans. Each transaction includes bank-grade reconciliation data, combining sender IBAN details with blockchain transaction hashes for full traceability, while compliance processes are managed by Paybis.

The system supports transactions in multiple digital assets, including Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin, and stablecoins such as USDC and USDT, alongside fiat currencies including USD, EUR, and GBP. Both fiat and crypto balances are consolidated into a single account structure.

Users are now able to fund a unified balance using either fiat or digital assets and deploy those funds for payouts across both payment types. The system also introduces expanded API functionality for fiat transactions and enhanced reporting tools, allowing businesses to view and reconcile activity across all payment flows within a single interface.

All transactions, including fiat deposits, crypto funding, and outbound payments, are recorded within one consolidated reporting framework. This structure is designed to mirror traditional banking statements, where each movement is fully traceable, reconciled, and attributed within a unified financial system.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

