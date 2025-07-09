Bitget Partners With UNTOLD Festival: Bringing Crypto To The Main Stage

In Brief Bitget has partnered with UNTOLD to become an official sponsor for its 10th anniversary and UNTOLD Dubai events, marking a strategic expansion into music and youth culture by integrating Web3 and enhancing VIP experiences.

Cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-focused company Bitget has announced a partnership with UNTOLD, recognized as one of the top three music festivals globally. As part of this collaboration, Bitget will serve as an official sponsor of UNTOLD X, scheduled for August, and will continue its sponsorship at UNTOLD Dubai later in the year. With an anticipated attendance of over 400,000 individuals, Bitget plans to expand its visibility by engaging directly with audiences at large-scale music events under the theme “Feel the ₿eat.”

This initiative represents Bitget’s most prominent entry into the music and youth culture space to date. Building on previous sponsorship agreements with LALIGA and MotoGP, the collaboration with UNTOLD signals a strategic expansion of Bitget’s presence beyond traditional crypto arenas. The broader objective of this partnership is to integrate Web3 into mainstream cultural settings, reaching audiences across all aspects of the festival experience.

“We’re excited to welcome Bitget as a global partner of UNTOLD. This collaboration goes beyond sponsorship; it’s about building bridges between the world of music, culture, and the future of finance,” said Bogdan Rădulescu, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of UNTOLD Universe, in a written statement. “Together, we’ll create experiences that redefine how communities connect and celebrate across continents,” he added.

UNTOLD, ranked third worldwide in DJ Mag’s Top 100 Festivals, has established itself as a significant cultural event, featuring performances by artists such as Imagine Dragons, Lenny Kravitz, Bebe Rexha, Major Lazer, Charlie XCX, and Jason Derulo, alongside renowned electronic music figures including Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Solomun, and Amelie Lens. The festival’s upcoming 10th anniversary edition is anticipated to be a landmark event, with headliners like Post Malone, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, and Martin Garrix. Bitget is set to participate fully, engaging attendees through immersive activities and exclusive VIP offerings throughout the festival.

From MotoGP To UNTOLD: Bitget Highlights Crypto’s Cultural Shift, Elevating VIP Experiences

“We’ve partnered with athletes, champions, and now—rockstars,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “UNTOLD speaks the language of the next generation. And so do we. Whether you’re vibing in the crowd or trading on the go, Bitget is there to make every moment count. But more than that, we’re here to connect—to move with the rhythm of pop culture, and to show that crypto isn’t just a tool, it’s a way to participate in something bigger,” she added.

Bitget is not merely participating; it is elevating the VIP experience across diverse cultural events. From high-energy motorsport events like MotoGP in Germany to premier music festivals such as UNTOLD, Bitget is enhancing what it means to be a VIP by offering exclusive backstage access, private lounges, and memorable experiences designed for those seeking exceptional engagement.

This partnership begins with UNTOLD’s 10th anniversary celebration in Cluj-Napoca and will continue with UNTOLD Dubai, where Bitget aims to infuse the energy of cryptocurrency into one of the world’s most vibrant cultural platforms.

