Bitget Copy Trading Followers Surge To 1.1M, Adding Over 100,000 Users In July Report Highlights

In Brief In July, Bitget reported sustained growth across trading activity, user engagement, and product offerings, while expanding its global presence and introducing new services such as a zero-fee crypto card and AI-powered trading tools.

At the close of July, cryptocurrency exchange Bitget shared sustained growth and further international brand development in a new Transparency report. The platform advanced its position on CoinGecko’s Spot ranking, moving from third to fourth place, while also retaining strong standings across other global exchange indices, consistent with its expanding market footprint. July performance reflected steady progress across key indicators, with copy trading followers increasing from just over one million to 1.1 million, and the number of successful trades climbing from 100 million to more than 110 million.

Profits distributed by elite traders rose from $27 million to $29 million, highlighting stronger user earnings. Bitget broadened its market reach by raising the number of listed tokens from 271 to 305 and expanding its Launchpool projects from 17 to 23. The exchange also reported a clean asset ratio of 99.2%, an uncommon standard in the sector, demonstrating that nearly all holdings remain free from exposure to the platform’s own tokens, which is regarded as a core measure of financial soundness.

Further developments included the launch of a zero-fee cryptocurrency card in collaboration with Mastercard and Immersve, enabling real-time on-chain crypto-to-fiat conversion at over 150 million merchant locations across the UK and EU. Futures trading activity also strengthened, with Bitget securing a position among the top three exchanges by Ethereum futures open interest, underpinned by consistent institutional involvement. The debut of AI-powered trading assistant GetAgent drew more than 20,000 initial users, while Bitget Onchain extended its tokenized stock services through a new partnership with xStocks.

Culturally, Bitget advanced its efforts to bridge the gap between Web3 and mainstream entertainment by being appointed the exclusive Web3 partner of the UNTOLD Festival in both Romania and Dubai, where it engaged more than 400,000 attendees through immersive on-site experiences. On the trading front, the platform launched the King’s Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) 2025 Team Battle, which opened with a prize pool valued at 6 million USDT and attracted participation from more than 1,300 registered teams.

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen said in a written statement, “The numbers tell one story, but the trust behind them tells another. Users aren’t just trading with us; they’re choosing to store their assets, join our competitions, and engage with Bitget across cultures and continents. That’s the kind of growth that lasts, and it’s why we’re investing equally in product innovation, community building, and transparency.”

As August progresses, Bitget is preparing to build on its recent momentum with a busy lineup of events, including its first appearance at UNTOLD X and the culmination of KCGI 2025. Alongside these initiatives, the exchange is continuing its global expansion through new strategic partnerships, enhanced payment integrations, and ongoing innovations designed to strengthen the user experience.

