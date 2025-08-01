Bitget Partners With Fibonacci Capital To Strengthen Institutional Liquidity And Drive Market Efficiency

In Brief Bitget has partnered with Fibonacci Capital to enhance institutional liquidity, improve market efficiency, and support sustainable growth for listed projects through advanced AI-driven analytics and liquidity solutions.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced that it has formed a strategic institutional alliance with Fibonacci Capital, a high-frequency trading and market-making firm recognized for its analytics-driven liquidity strategies. This collaboration is aimed at advancing institutional-grade infrastructure on the platform, improving token market efficiency, and promoting the stable development of listed projects.

Drawing on more than six years of experience in high-frequency trading and market making across various centralized exchanges, Fibonacci Capital is set to contribute its expertise in liquidity recovery, token launch facilitation, and long-term market support. As part of the agreement, Fibonacci will deliver institutional-level liquidity services to projects listed on Bitget and assist emerging Web3 initiatives in securing capital, maintaining consistent trading activity, and expanding their reach within Bitget’s user base, which exceeds 120 million globally.

“Liquidity is the cornerstone of a healthy crypto market,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “Our partnership with Fibonacci Capital aligns with Bitget’s mission to empower strong projects with the liquidity and exposure they need to thrive. Together, we’re building a healthier market environment—one that prioritizes strategic growth, deep liquidity, and fair access to capital for projects that deserve it,” she added.

Fibonacci Capital’s AI-Driven InfoFi Platform Enhances Bitget’s Market Analytics And Liquidity Solutions

Fibonacci Capital’s InfoFi platform, powered by AI, functions as an analytics suite offering real-time data on token liquidity, order flow, and market impact. In addition, it will assist projects listed on Bitget by providing institutional-level dashboards and execution frameworks aligned with specific milestones and performance metrics.

“Bitget and Fibonacci share a common vision: to make markets more resilient, inclusive, and strategically aligned,” said Alex Iugai, CEO of Fibonacci Capital, in a written statement. “We’re excited to support Bitget’s ecosystem by bringing both liquidity and promising new listings to the platform,” he added.

This collaboration represents a continued expansion of Bitget’s efforts to strengthen its trading infrastructure by providing enhanced capital access, clear price discovery, and a liquid market structure designed to support both listed projects and trading participants.

Bitget is a major global cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, serving more than 120 million users across over 150 countries and regions. The platform focuses on enabling smarter trading through innovative features such as copy trading, alongside providing real-time price information for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, Bitget increased its international presence by sponsoring the MotoGP event at the Sachsenring Track in Germany, held from July 11th to 13th, linking motorsport promotion with digital asset trading themes.

