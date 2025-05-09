Bitget Announces Strategic Partnership With SWEAT To Boost Movement Economy In Web3

In Brief Bitget has partnered with SWEAT, a platform integrating movement-based activity into blockchain, to facilitate the transition from Web2 to Web3 for mainstream users.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with SWEAT, a platform focused on integrating movement-based activity into blockchain ecosystems. This collaboration is designed to make the transition from Web2 to Web3 more accessible, especially for mainstream users unfamiliar with decentralized technologies.

The partnership was introduced during the 2025 Dubai Esports Festival, where attendees were able to engage with interactive experiences that linked physical activity to digital asset rewards. In conjunction with the launch, prominent advertising across locations such as Dubai Airport and Sheikh Zayed Road promotes the initiative with the tagline encouraging public engagement with blockchain through movement-driven participation.

“We’re turning physical activity into financial empowerment,” said SWEAT Co-founder and CEO Oleg Fomenko in a written statement. “This is about rewarding the most natural human behavior—movement—with digital ownership,” he added.

“Our mission has always been to bridge Web2 and Web3, and what better way than through something as universal as movement?” said Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade in a written statement. “This partnership makes crypto accessible in the most human way possible—through the natural movement we do every day,” he added.

Bitget And SWEAT Partnership Features AI Movement Assistant And Multi-Chain Wallet Integration To Advance Web3 Adoption Through Physical Activity

The partnership introduces several technological developments, such as SWEAT’s AI-powered movement assistant named Mia and enhanced support for multi-chain wallet functionality. For Bitget, the collaboration aligns with its broader objective of integrating conventional financial systems with decentralized digital ecosystems.

“We’re building bridges, not walls,” emphasized Vugar Usi Zade. “By meeting users where they already are—in this case, through their daily movement—we’re creating the most natural on-ramps to Web3. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or crypto curious, this partnership makes the transition effortless and rewarding.”

In a departure from conventional industry partnerships, the collaboration between SWEAT and Bitget introduces a new approach that links physical activity with digital finance. The initiative positions everyday movement as a pathway to engage with digital assets, signaling a broader evolution in how mainstream audiences might access and benefit from Web3 technologies. With prominent billboard displays across Dubai promoting the alliance, the campaign emphasizes that the future of digital asset interaction may increasingly include real-world participation, rather than solely digital observation.

