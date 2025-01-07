Bitcoin-Related Stocks Show Strong Rally Following Trump’s Re-Election

In Brief Trump’s re-election has sparked significant activity in the crypto market, with Bitcoin-related equities experiencing significant increases, indicating increased investor interest and market optimism.

Since Donald Trump was re-elected as the president of the United States, there has been a lot of action in the crypto market. Particularly, Bitcoin-related equities have shown impressive increases, indicating heightened investor interest and market optimism. A study from crypto service company Matrixport claims that this rise has been strong and long-lasting, with a number of well-known businesses at the forefront.

Bitcoin’s Price Surge Sets the Tone

Matrixport highlighted that since November of last year, Bitcoin (BTC) itself has seen a substantial rise in value, increasing by 52%. This upward trend has served as a catalyst for Bitcoin-related equities, many of which have outpaced the cryptocurrency’s performance. The surge in Bitcoin’s price has been attributed to various factors, including broader adoption, increased institutional interest, and favorable macroeconomic conditions that align with the policy outlook of the Trump administration.

MicroStrategy, a prominent business intelligence firm and the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin has experienced significant growth in its stock value. Shares of the company, listed on NASDAQ under the ticker MSTR, have risen by 70% since Trump’s re-election. MicroStrategy’s aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy has played a pivotal role in aligning the firm’s performance with BTC’s movements, further boosting investor confidence in its stock.

Metaplanet, a Japanese-listed company that has integrated Bitcoin as a central asset in its portfolio, has shown even more impressive gains. Its stock value has surged by 149% over the same period. This dramatic increase underscores the growing acceptance of Bitcoin as a legitimate investment asset, especially among companies operating in markets with strong technological and financial ecosystems.

The most notable performer in the Bitcoin-related stock category has been Bitdeer, a cloud mining company specializing in Bitcoin. According to the Matrixport report, Bitdeer’s stock has risen an astonishing 227% since November. This growth reflects the increasing demand for mining services as Bitcoin’s price climbs, alongside the company’s strategic positioning in the expanding crypto-mining industry.

The rally in Bitcoin-related stocks highlights the broader impact of cryptocurrency on traditional equity markets. These stocks offer investors an indirect way to participate in the crypto market without directly holding Bitcoin, which can be a more accessible option for some. The correlation between Bitcoin’s price movements and the performance of related equities suggests that as cryptocurrency adoption grows, these stocks may become increasingly integral to diversified investment strategies.

