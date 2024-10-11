Bitcoin Core 28.0 Transforms Blockchain Technology, Setting the Stage for a New Era of Innovation

In Brief Bitcoin Core 28.0 enhances the security, usability, and performance of the Bitcoin network, including support for Testnet4, ensuring stable testing environments for future network improvements without compromising Bitcoin’s integrity.

With the release of Bitcoin Core version 28.0, the security, usability, and performance of the Bitcoin network are strengthened by a number of new and improved features. Bitcoin Core is the backbone of the Bitcoin ecosystem and is essential to preserving the integrity and operation of the system as a whole.

Security is one of the most crucial features of any cryptocurrency, and Bitcoin Core 28.0 brings numerous upgrades to address this. Notable additions include the addition of support for Testnet4, as per BIP94.

Testnet4 is intended to ultimately take the place of Testnet3, giving developers and testers a more stable environment in which to test new features and protocols without having to worry about compromising actual Bitcoin. This modification makes it possible to test future network improvements more thoroughly, which will ultimately result in a mainnet that is more reliable and secure.

Better handling of P2P connections is another security improvement. Instead of just terminating if all of its P2P bindings fail, the updated version now fails to start if any of them fail. By making this modification, possible vulnerabilities that can result from intermittent connectivity are avoided and the node is guaranteed to be completely functional and safe from the time it starts.

Another security-oriented innovation is the provision of proxy connection functionality for UNIX domain sockets. Bitcoin Core 28.0 makes it possible for users to specify -onion or -proxy to local socket routes with the prefix “unix:” to facilitate more secure and effective connections to proxy services. This is especially advantageous for users who use Tor to increase their anonymity.

Enhancements in Performance and Expandability

With Bitcoin Core 28.0, a number of improvements are made to the network’s scalability and speed. The new mempool policy treats transactions with version number three as standard on all networks, subject to the BIP 431-described opt-in Topologically Restricted Until Confirmation (TRUC) transaction policy.

A 10,000vB transaction limit, expulsion of offspring who are less incentive-compatible, and restrictions on spending unconfirmed outputs are also part of this modification. With these limitations, fee-bumping should become more dependable and network efficiency should be increased overall by streamlining the evaluation of incentive compatibility while accepting or replacing transactions.

An additional performance-enhancing element is the introduction of the restricted package RBF (Replace-By-Fee). This increases transaction management flexibility and may lessen network congestion by enabling the replacement of incompatible packages that would otherwise lead to a linked component of size 2.

It is anticipated that many users—especially those who utilize Replace-by-Fee—will overestimate less now that the estimatesmartfee RPC’s default mode has been changed from cautious to economical. Users may see reduced transaction costs as a result of this modification, which may also result in more accurate charge estimates.

Developer-Friendly Features and Usability

Many improvements have been made to Bitcoin Core 28.0 to make it more user-friendly for developers as well as end users. Users may now add automatically produced descriptors to their wallets using the new createwalletdescriptor RPC. This makes upgrades easier for wallets that were established before new standard descriptors, like taproot, were introduced.

With the inclusion of the gethdkeys RPC, developers now have more precise control over wallet administration. It shows all BIP32 HD keys used by the wallet’s descriptors. To construct and add single key descriptors to the wallet for certain keys, utilize this functionality in combination with createwalletdescriptor.

Enhancements have also been made to the GUI. Users may now migrate any legacy wallet in their wallet directory, regardless of which wallets are loaded at the moment, using the “Migrate Wallet” option. The process of updating older wallets to newer formats is made easier by this modification.

Changes in Data Management

Block storage has been changed as a result of the upgrade; block files are now automatically XOR’d with a key kept in the blocksdir. Although this improves security, it’s crucial to remember that prior iterations of Bitcoin Core or third-party applications won’t be able to access the blocksdir using a non-zero XOR-key.

The chainstate database has been tuned to minimize the amount of time needed for the first block download to finish by keeping the cache filled for a longer period of time during block pruning. The user experience for newly connected nodes to the network can be substantially improved by this upgrade.

Improvements to Network Protocol and Communication

A number of modifications to network protocols and communication are introduced in Bitcoin Core 28.0. Now that JSON-RPC 2.0 queries are being recognized, the JSON-RPC server strictly complies with the protocol while responding to them. JSON-RPC clients may need to be updated in order to retain compatibility with this modification.

The way that Bitcoin Core manages P2P connections is also altered by the release. In the past, Bitcoin Core would always bind to 127.0.0.1:8334 to listen for Tor connections when it was scanning for P2P connections. This behavior was altered in version 28.0 such that binding on addr:port only occurs when bind=addr:port. Users will need to explicitly state in their setup that they will no longer be allowing inbound Tor connections based on the previously presumed behavior.

More efficiency and txid stability for spending transactions are offered with the addition of Pay To Anchor (P2A) as a new standard witness output type. It is noteworthy, therefore, that the network’s ability to propagate this output expenditure will be restricted until a sufficient number of nodes have adopted this update.

Wallet Functionality Improvements

Wallet functionality has been improved in a number of ways with Bitcoin Core 28.0. Now that the wallet can identify conflicts between wallet transactions and the mempool, users may get additional transaction status information. With this modification, transactions may be managed more effectively, especially when parent transactions are removed from the mempool.

Users now have more control over transaction generation and may be able to prevent unexpected costs thanks to the inclusion of the max_tx_weight option to various RPCs (fundrawtransaction, walletcreatefundedpsbt, and send).

