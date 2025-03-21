Binance Wallet Launches ‘Gasless Meme Weekend’, Enabling Users To Trade BNB Smart Chain Tokens With 0 Gas Fees

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Binance has launched the “Gasless Meme Weekend,” which will conclude at 12:00 UTC on March 24th, offering gas-free processing for all Swap and Bridge transactions on the BNB Smart Chain.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the launch of a new event called the “Gasless Meme Weekend,” which is currently underway and will conclude at 12:00 UTC on March 24th. During this event, all eligible Swap and Bridge transactions conducted on the BNB Smart Chain through the Binance Wallet application will be processed without any gas fees.

In addition to the ongoing zero trading fee promotion, this event aims to provide a cost-effective and efficient trading experience. However, only Swap and Bridge transactions initiated within the Binance Wallet are eligible for the zero gas fees offer. Transactions initiated by connecting to third-party decentralized applications (dApps) through Binance Wallet are not eligible.

Users can trade any tokens on the BNB Smart Chain to qualify for the event. Binance Wallet will cover gas fees up to 50 BNB per day, with a total of 150 BNB allocated for the entire event on a first-come, first-served basis.

In order to participate, users are encouraged to update their Binance application to the latest version, ensure they have created and backed up their Binance Wallet, log in, and follow these steps: tap “Assets”, go to “Wallet,” then tap “Trade,” and proceed to “Swap” or “Bridge.” From there, users can select any available trading pairs on the BSC chain and immediately benefit from the zero gas fees.

Gasless Meme Weekend is here!



Starting from 2025-03-21 12:00 (UTC), enjoy zero gas fees on all eligible Swap and Bridge transactions on the BNB Smart Chain via Binance Wallet! 🔥



Don't miss out 👇 — Binance Wallet (@BinanceWallet) March 21, 2025

Binance Wallet Launches Zero-Fee Trading Promotion, Enhancing Access To DeFi

Binance Wallet is a tool designed to provide users with greater control and access within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Binance is a global blockchain ecosystem, widely recognized for operating the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users.

Recently, the platform introduced a promotion offering zero-fee trading on all trading pairs within Binance Wallet. This offer is currently live and will conclude at 08:00 (UTC) on September 17th. During this promotion, users can execute swaps without incurring any trading fees, although network gas fees will still apply.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson