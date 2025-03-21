en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
March 21, 2025

Binance Wallet Launches ‘Gasless Meme Weekend’, Enabling Users To Trade BNB Smart Chain Tokens With 0 Gas Fees

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 21, 2025 at 9:46 am Updated: March 21, 2025 at 9:46 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 21, 2025 at 9:46 am

In Brief

Binance has launched the “Gasless Meme Weekend,” which will conclude at 12:00 UTC on March 24th, offering gas-free processing for all Swap and Bridge transactions on the BNB Smart Chain.

Binance Wallet Launches ‘Gasless Meme Weekend’, Enabling Users To Trade BNB Smart Chain Tokens With 0 Gas Fees

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the launch of a new event called the “Gasless Meme Weekend,” which is currently underway and will conclude at 12:00 UTC on March 24th. During this event, all eligible Swap and Bridge transactions conducted on the BNB Smart Chain through the Binance Wallet application will be processed without any gas fees.

In addition to the ongoing zero trading fee promotion, this event aims to provide a cost-effective and efficient trading experience. However, only Swap and Bridge transactions initiated within the Binance Wallet are eligible for the zero gas fees offer. Transactions initiated by connecting to third-party decentralized applications (dApps) through Binance Wallet are not eligible. 

Users can trade any tokens on the BNB Smart Chain to qualify for the event. Binance Wallet will cover gas fees up to 50 BNB per day, with a total of 150 BNB allocated for the entire event on a first-come, first-served basis.

In order to participate, users are encouraged to update their Binance application to the latest version, ensure they have created and backed up their Binance Wallet, log in, and follow these steps: tap “Assets”, go to “Wallet,” then tap “Trade,” and proceed to “Swap” or “Bridge.” From there, users can select any available trading pairs on the BSC chain and immediately benefit from the zero gas fees.

Binance Wallet Launches Zero-Fee Trading Promotion, Enhancing Access To DeFi

Binance Wallet is a tool designed to provide users with greater control and access within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Binance is a global blockchain ecosystem, widely recognized for operating the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users.

Recently, the platform introduced a promotion offering zero-fee trading on all trading pairs within Binance Wallet. This offer is currently live and will conclude at 08:00 (UTC) on September 17th. During this promotion, users can execute swaps without incurring any trading fees, although network gas fees will still apply. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Rethinking Web3 Efficiency with Gear.exe

by Victoria d'Este
March 21, 2025

NVIDIA Announces Newton: Open-Source Physics Engine For Robotics Simulation

by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2025

Zoth Targeted In Security Breach, $8.4M Withdrawn And Converted To DAI

by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2025

10x Research: Donald Trump’s Speech And Federal Reserve Policy Fuel Recent Market Optimism

by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

NVIDIA Announces Newton: Open-Source Physics Engine For Robotics Simulation

by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2025

Zoth Targeted In Security Breach, $8.4M Withdrawn And Converted To DAI

by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2025

10x Research: Donald Trump’s Speech And Federal Reserve Policy Fuel Recent Market Optimism

by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2025

Aave Releases Activation Proposal For ‘Umbrella’ Security Module Using aTokens Staking Mechanism

by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Rethinking Web3 Efficiency with Gear.exe
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Rethinking Web3 Efficiency with Gear.exe
by Victoria d'Este
March 21, 2025
NVIDIA Announces Newton: Open-Source Physics Engine For Robotics Simulation
News Report Technology
NVIDIA Announces Newton: Open-Source Physics Engine For Robotics Simulation
by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2025
Zoth Targeted In Security Breach, $8.4M Withdrawn And Converted To DAI
News Report Technology
Zoth Targeted In Security Breach, $8.4M Withdrawn And Converted To DAI
by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2025
10x Research: Donald Trump’s Speech And Federal Reserve Policy Fuel Recent Market Optimism
Markets News Report Technology
10x Research: Donald Trump’s Speech And Federal Reserve Policy Fuel Recent Market Optimism
by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.