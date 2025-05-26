Binance Wallet Kicks Off Sei DeFi Season 3 With New Incentives To Boost User Engagement

In Brief Binance Wallet announced that Sei Network DeFi Season 3 will launch immediately after Season 2 ends, featuring updated incentives.

Self-custody Web3 platform Binance Wallet announced that Sei Network DeFi Season will continue with the launch of Season 3. The new phase will begin immediately after the conclusion of Season 2 and will introduce updated incentives.

Participants already engaged in the Sei promotional mining pool may retain their positions to access additional APR-based rewards throughout the upcoming quarter.

🔥 @SeiNetwork DeFi Season continues after May 26!

We’re thrilled to launch Sei DeFi Season 3 with fresh rewards, starting right after Season 2 ends.



Already in Sei-promoted pools? Keep your position to enjoy more APR Boost rewards in Season 3!



Sei Network is an open-source Layer 1 blockchain engineered for high performance, with a particular focus on optimizing the trading experience for digital assets.

The ongoing promotional initiative aims to drive user engagement in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications operating on the Sei Network, accessed through the Binance Wallet platform. These recurring seasons allow participants to earn incentives by interacting with defined DeFi strategies and protocols.

In earlier rounds such as Season 2, users were encouraged to transfer assets like USDC and SEI to the Sei EVM using Binance Wallet. By allocating these assets into specific yield-generating mechanisms—such as the Simple Yield Yei Finance Pool and the Yield+ SEI Silo Pit Strategy—participants became eligible for a share of sizable reward allocations. Season 2 alone distributed a total of $1.4 million in incentives to qualifying users.

The continuing DeFi seasons on the Sei Network are structured to promote broader utilization of decentralized finance protocols by offering measurable rewards that encourage users to interact with the ecosystem and allocate their assets accordingly.

Binance Unveils Live Trading On Binance Square

Binance Wallet is a self-custody Web3 wallet integrated within the Binance app, designed to provide users with full control over their digital assets without relying on traditional seed phrases. Binance ranks among the largest global cryptocurrency exchanges, providing an extensive range of tools and services for trading, investing in, and overseeing digital assets.

The platform has recently launched a feature known as Live Trading within its international social hub, Binance Square. This update allows participants to view real-time trading approaches demonstrated by verified creators via livestreams, while also offering the ability to carry out Spot or Futures trades seamlessly within the same streaming interface.

