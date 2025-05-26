Binance Launches Live Trading On Binance Square, Transforming Livestreams Into Real-Time Trading Experiences

In Brief Binance has introduced Live Trading on Binance Square, enabling users to follow and learn from verified creators’ strategies, and directly place Spot or Futures trades within livestreams.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it has introduced a new feature called Live Trading on its global social platform, Binance Square. This addition enables users to observe trading strategies in real time from verified creators through livestreams, with the option to execute Spot or Futures trades directly within the stream interface.

The feature integrates market analysis, live commentary, and trade execution into a unified, interactive format. By embedding trading into livestream content, the platform aims to streamline the transition from education to action and foster a more participatory environment for cryptocurrency engagement.

“Live Trading is designed to make trading more accessible, interactive, and engaging,” said Jeff Li, Head of Product at Binance, in a written statement. “It’s a natural evolution of Binance Square. We want to create a seamless experience for users to act on insights in real time, while also opening up new opportunities for creators to share strategies, build trust, and grow their impact,” he added.

Live Trading Feature Enables Real-Time Strategy Sharing And In-Stream Spot And Futures Execution

Live Trading transforms livestream content into a more integrated trading experience by allowing viewers to follow along with presented strategies and execute Spot or Futures trades directly within the stream. Strategy cards, visible throughout the session or accessible via the Strategy Tab, display essential trade information such as pair, direction, and order size, enabling users to act without navigating away. This functionality facilitates immediate application of trading insights within a single interface.

For creators, Live Trading introduces a format to share market approaches, expand reach, and generate income based on audience engagement. Creators with over 1,000 Binance Square followers can highlight up to 100 past trades per session, feature strategies during streams, and receive a portion of trading fees when viewers mirror their trades. The platform also offers further visibility through highlighted streams, contests, and curated initiatives. Those with smaller followings can apply to a dedicated incubation program aimed at onboarding skilled traders into the Live Trading ecosystem.

The launch of Live Trading continues Binance Square’s development into a multifunctional hub for cryptocurrency learning, interaction, and transactional activity. It highlights an emphasis on real-time participation and aligns with broader efforts to enhance access and utility in digital asset environments.

