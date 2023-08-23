Binance.US Transitions to Crypto-Only Exchange with USDT as New Base Asset

News Report Business
by
Published: Aug 23, 2023 at 6:07 am Updated: Aug 23, 2023 at 6:08 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US announced it has transformed into a crypto-only exchange by substituting USD with USDT as the foundation for transactions.

To simplify the process of funding accounts with USDT, the company has partnered with third-party payment providers such as MoonPay.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Binance.US Transitions to Crypto-Only Exchange with USDT as New Base Asset
Published: 23 August 2023, 6:07 am Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 6:08 am
Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US announced it has transformed into a crypto-only exchange by substituting USD with USDT as the foundation for transactions. The latter is a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, launched by Tether Limited Inc. in 2014. 

To simplify the process of funding accounts with USDT, Binance.US has partnered with third-party payment providers such as MoonPay. This collaboration enables Binance.US customers to purchase USDT through various payment methods, including debit or credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

To buy cryptocurrencies using USD, individuals need to add USDT to their wallets via the Binance.US app. After that, they can click on “Buy” and opt for an integrated partner service to acquire USDT. Once done, users can select their preferred payment method. During the process of purchasing USDT, users will be directed to MoonPay’s website.

Additionally, MoonPay asserts that its identity verification process is rapid and uncomplicated, averaging about sixty seconds.

This change accompanies the rollout of an enhanced “Buy & Sell Crypto With USDT” feature on the Binance.US mobile app. As stated in the announcement, it will now facilitate transactions for over 150 supported cryptocurrencies.  

Through this enhancement, Binance.US aims to provide a streamlined user experience, enabling swift, secure, and convenient transactions within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Moreover, the “Buy & Sell Crypto” feature enables users to convert their crypto holdings into USD. Binance.US partners, including MoonPay, facilitate sell orders with a minimum amount of $30, accompanied by a transaction fee of 2.25% for bank transfers.

The upgraded “Buy & Sell Crypto With USDT” feature is accessible through the latest version of the Binance.US app. The company has intentions to extend the availability of this feature to the website soon.

Read more:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
, ,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Valeria Goncharenko

Valeria is a reporter for Metaverse Post. She focuses on fundraises, AI, metaverse, digital fashion, NFTs, and everything web3-related.Valeria has a Master’s degree in Public Communications and is getting her second Major in International Business Management. She dedicates her free time to photography and fashion styling. At the age of 13, Valeria created her first fashion-focused blog, which developed her passion for journalism and style. She is based in northern Italy and often works remotely from different European cities.You can contact her at [email protected]

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
Hugging Face Expected To Secure $200M In Funding From Salesforce Ventures
News Report Business
Hugging Face Expected To Secure $200M In Funding From Salesforce Ventures
by Cindy Tan August 23, 2023
Microsoft and Epic Bolster AI Collaboration to Transform Healthcare
News Report Business Technology
Microsoft and Epic Bolster AI Collaboration to Transform Healthcare
by Nik Asti August 23, 2023
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
Featured News Report Business Technology
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
by Cindy Tan August 23, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
Hugging Face Expected To Secure $200M In Funding From Salesforce Ventures
Hugging Face Expected To Secure $200M In Funding From Salesforce Ventures
August 23, 2023
Microsoft and Epic Bolster AI Collaboration to Transform Healthcare
Microsoft and Epic Bolster AI Collaboration to Transform Healthcare
August 23, 2023
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
August 23, 2023
ElevenLabs Emerges from Beta with Foundational AI Speech Model for 28 Languages
ElevenLabs Emerges from Beta with Foundational AI Speech Model for 28 Languages
August 23, 2023
Kaiber Expands AI Video Generation Capabilities, Introduces New Trial Access
Kaiber Expands AI Video Generation Capabilities, Introduces New Trial Access
August 23, 2023
👓 Most Read
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
August 23, 2023
Inforgs: IBM Report Explores Human-Machine Synergy in the AI Era
Inforgs: IBM Report Explores Human-Machine Synergy in the AI Era
August 23, 2023
Ideogram AI Secures $16.5M Seed Round To Expand its Generative AI Platform
Ideogram AI Secures $16.5M Seed Round To Expand its Generative AI Platform
August 23, 2023
Balancer V2 Pool Security Under Siege as Users Scramble to Retrieve Funds
Balancer V2 Pool Security Under Siege as Users Scramble to Retrieve Funds
August 22, 2023
Lufthansa Unveils Swifty, A Generative AI Assistant for Corporate Travel 
Lufthansa Unveils Swifty, A Generative AI Assistant for Corporate Travel 
August 22, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2022
© Metaverse Post 2022