Binance Launchpool Unveils Usual As 61st Project, Allowing Users To Lock BNB And FDUSD To Receive USUAL Tokens

In Brief Binance has introduced Usual as the 61st project on its Launchpool, allowing users to lock their BNB and FDUSD to receive USUAL airdrops over a four-day period.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it has introduced Usual, a decentralized fiat stablecoin issuer, as the 61st project on its Launchpool. This allows users to lock their BNB and FDUSD to receive USUAL airdrops over a four-day period, with farming starting at 00:00 UTC on November 11th.

After the Launchpool, USUAL will be listed on Binance Pre-Market starting at 10:00 UTC on November 19th. Pre-market trading will open for the USUAL/USDT trading pair, with the end time for pre-market and the spot listing date to be announced later.

The maximum supply of USUAL tokens is capped at 4 billion, with 300 million tokens, or 7.5% of the total supply, allocated to the Launchpool. The initial circulating supply upon listing on Binance will be 494.6 million USUAL, or 12.37% of the total supply.

Additionally, the hourly hard cap per user is set at 265,625 USUAL in the BNB pool and 46,875 USUAL in the FDUSD pool. Users can lock BNB to earn 255,000,000 USUAL in rewards or lock FDUSD to earn 45,000,000 USUAL in rewards. The farming period is set to start at 23:59 UTC on November 18th.

USUAL: What Is It?

USUAL is a decentralized and secure fiat stablecoin issuer that redistributes ownership and governance through the USUAL token. It operates as a multi-chain infrastructure that integrates growing tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs) from organizations like BlackRock, Ondo, Mountain Protocol, M0, and Hashnote, transforming them into a permissionless, on-chain verifiable, and composable stablecoin (USD0). The system is designed to shift power and ownership to users and third parties, similar to a scenario where Tether’s TVL providers would control the company and its associated revenues.

USUAL functions as the governance token, granting holders ownership rights over the protocol’s current and future revenues, as well as infrastructure ownership. Built with long-term value in mind, USUAL offers numerous benefits to its holders, including the opportunity to earn additional USUAL tokens through staking while also unlocking access to exclusive services and utilities.

