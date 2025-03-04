Binance Launches Traders Boot Camp With $1M Reward Pool

In Brief Binance has launched the Binance Traders Boot Camp to help beginner and intermediate traders enhance their trading skills and build confidence.

Global blockchain ecosystem Binance unveiled the launch of the Binance Traders Boot Camp, a multi-week event designed to assist beginner and intermediate traders in improving their trading skills and building confidence. The event will feature various trading tasks, offering participants the opportunity to earn rewards and compete for a share of a $1 million prize pool.

The Binance Traders Boot Camp, scheduled from March 4th to 31st, was created in response to user interest in more educational opportunities. The program utilizes Binance’s diverse range of cryptocurrency products to assist users in improving their trading skills through both learning and active participation.

“The Binance Traders Boot Camp is in line with our aim to make crypto more accessible,” said Rachel Conlan, CMO at Binance, in a written statement. “As crypto adoption accelerates and our ecosystem becomes increasingly vibrant, we are ensuring that users of all experience levels can continue to grow and learn at their own pace. Binance continues to focus on supporting users by offering a wide range of trading tools, the most competitive fees, and providing free educational content and learning opportunities such as the Binance Traders Boot Camp,” she added.

Binance Traders Boot Camp: Unveiling the Three Stages of the Event

The Binance Traders Boot Camp consists of three stages, culminating in the Final Challenge, which has a reward pool of 10 BNB.

In Stage 1: Warm Up set to run from March 4th to 31st, with a total reward pool of $500,000, users of all experience levels can participate in beginner-friendly challenges. By completing the associated tasks, participants earn reward attempts, with prizes including tokens, rebate vouchers, Binance points, and cryptocurrency rewards of up to 100 USDC per reward attempt.

Stage 2: Learn & Earn running from March 10th to 31st, with a reward pool of $100,000, offers users the opportunity to gain cryptocurrency trading knowledge and earn cryptocurrency rewards by completing simple tasks. Participants can select topics of their choice, access free educational content, and complete quizzes and tasks. Topics covered include Binance trading tools, basic analysis, market psychology, copy trading, and trading bots.

In Stage 3: Trade to Win set to run from March 18th to 31st, with a total reward pool of $400,000, eligible regular users and VIP 1-3 users can put their knowledge into practice and compete with other traders in the Spot and/or Futures ROI competition. To qualify, participants must trade at least 500 USDC (Spot) or 100 USDT (Futures) across the eligible trading pairs. Those with a positive ROI of at least 1% will be ranked based on their ROI performance for a chance to win rewards.

Additionally, the Bonus Final Challenge running from March 4th to 31st, with a reward pool of 10 BNB, gives participants the opportunity to earn a bonus reward by completing tasks across all three stages. To qualify, users must complete at least one challenge in Stage 1, finish one quiz and its associated task in Stage 2, and meet the minimum trade requirement in Stage 3. Ten winners will each receive 1 BNB.

