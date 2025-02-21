Solv Protocol Rolls Out SolvBTC.BNB, Unlocking Binance Launchpool Yields For BTC Holders

In Brief Solv Protocol has unveiled SolvBTC.BNB, enabling users to access Binance Launchpool yields and earn rewards denominated in BTC without having to sell their Bitcoin.

Bitcoin staking platform, Solv Protocol has unveiled its new product, SolvBTC.BNB, which allows Bitcoin holders to gain access to exclusive Binance Launchpool yields. This innovative offering enables users to earn rewards denominated in BTC without having to sell their Bitcoin.

The launch of SolvBTC.BNB was made possible through a partnership with Astherus, with strong collaboration from Lista DAO, Venus, and PancakeSwap. By utilizing Astherus’ advanced yield strategies, the initiative ensures smooth integration of Bitcoin into the BNB Chain’s leading DeFi protocols, connecting BTC liquidity to some of the most profitable yield opportunities on the chain.

BNB Chain has been a dynamic player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, but to truly harness its potential, the ecosystem requires deep liquidity, active user engagement, and new innovative use cases. SolvBTC.BNB addresses this need by bringing Bitcoin liquidity to the BNB Chain, connecting it to the chain’s most lucrative yield opportunities. This approach creates mutual benefits for both Bitcoin holders and the broader BNB DeFi ecosystem.

SolvBTC.BNB opens up Binance Launchpool returnsâ€”previously exclusive to BNB stakersâ€”to Bitcoin holders. By utilizing BNB Chain’s scalability and liquidity, the platform accelerates the adoption of BTCFi. The solution also allows Bitcoin to be used as collateral within BNB Chain’s DeFi ecosystem, maximizing yields and boosting activity across lending markets, liquidity pools, and yield strategies.

SolvBTC.BNB: Unlocking New Yield Opportunities

Through this integration, SolvBTC.BNB ensures Bitcoin holders can put their assets to work while contributing to the strengthening of the overall ecosystem.

SolvBTC.BNB employs a multi-layered yield strategy, seamlessly connecting with various BNB Chain protocols to generate returns. The process works as follows: first, BTC is deposited into Venus as collateral, then BNB is borrowed against it. This BNB is converted into slisBNB via ListaDAO, and further into asBNB through Astherus. This structured approach allows Bitcoin holders to benefit from Binance Launchpool rewards while remaining fully exposed to Bitcoin.

With SolvBTC.BNB, Bitcoin holders gain direct access to Binance Launchpool rewards and the best DeFi opportunities on BNB Chain. Bitcoin is not just held but actively working within the ecosystem.

Since its launch in April 2024, Solv Protocol has successfully connected both individual and institutional investors to a liquidity network, offering solutions like delta-neutral strategies, yield enhancement, and structured products. With over 25,000 BTC deposited into SolvBTC, the protocol has quickly grown to become one of the fastest-growing Bitcoin holdings in DeFi.

