Binance Introduces ‘Trader Profile’ Feature On Binance Square To Help Users Verify And Follow Trusted Traders

In Brief Binance Square has introduced the Trader Profiles feature, allowing users to connect with other investors who share similar interests and goals.

Social networking platform by cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Binance Square has introduced its new feature, Trader Profiles. This feature aims to promote transparency, trust, and responsible interaction among users. Traders can choose to share their trading portfolios, performance statistics, and Trader Badges, providing users with access to authentic, verified trading data. This allows them to connect with other investors who share similar interests and goals.

“Trader Profile on Binance Square allows for a more informed and transparent trading community,” said Yi He, Binance Co-Founder, in a written statement. “I also participated in the product launch test for this new feature and disclosed my position, which is 89% in BNB–backing the personal confidence I have in BNB, but also showcasing how users can verify portfolio and trading insights that are backed by real data for credible and user-focused engagement,” she added.

The Trader Profile offers a detailed overview of a trader’s activity, providing valuable insights into their trading habits and investment strategies. Key features include the Portfolio Overview, which presents a breakdown of asset allocations by percentage, allowing followers to better understand a trader’s approach. Additionally, P&L Data displays performance percentages over various timeframes, such as “today” and “30 days,” without showing specific numerical values. Trader Badges highlight different trading styles and expertise levels, helping users identify and follow traders whose approaches align with their own interests.

Trader Profiles are only accessible to a trader’s followers, giving them the ability to control what information they share, thereby balancing transparency with privacy. Users can also create a post-ready image of their profile for sharing on Binance Square, which can help boost credibility and attract more followers.

As Binance Square continues to grow as a social platform for cryptocurrency traders, the Trader Profile feature enhances the platform’s capacity to foster genuine connections, support informed decision-making, and facilitate real-time market conversations.

What Is Binance Square?

Binance is a global blockchain ecosystem that powers the largest cryptocurrency exchange by both trading volume and registered users. With over 250 million users across more than 100 countries, it is known for its high security standards, transparency, fast trading engine, investor protections, and a diverse range of digital asset products. These offerings span trading, finance, education, research, social impact, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features.

Binance Square is a worldwide social platform that connects over 35 million active users each month. It offers the latest news, market insights, and updates about Binance, as well as discussion forums and expert commentary from top influencers, media, and industry professionals.

This creates an interactive space for users to engage and discover. Available in 30 languages on both the Binance application and website, Binance Square bridges the gap between content creators and their audiences, providing personalized feeds based on users’ interests and interaction history.

