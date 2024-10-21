Binance Launches Halloween Pumpkin Chase With $300,000 Reward Pool And Myth-Busting Blog Series

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Binance has launched a new Halloween campaign to engage the community through challenges, rewarding activities, and educational content.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced the launch of its Halloween campaign, designed to engage the community through a series of challenges, rewarding activities, and educational content.

“We’re excited to bring a mix of entertainment, education, and rewards to the community this Halloween,” said Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance, in a written statement. “The Binance Halloween campaign isn’t just about fun and prizes — it’s about empowering our users with knowledge and dispelling common fears and myths around crypto. Through this campaign, we want to show how crypto can be both accessible and safe and how our commitment to education and security can help users confidently navigate the space,” she added.

From October 21st to October 31st, Binance is hosting the Halloween Pumpkin Chase, encouraging participants to embark on a quest across various product pages. By completing a range of missions, users can compete for a share of a total prize pool of $300,000, with opportunities to earn up to 8 USDC and 100 ACH in token vouchers.

In order to vie for the grand prize of 10 BNB, participants are required to take screenshots of Halloween-themed pumpkins discovered on the Binance application or website. They must also write and share an inspiring story on social media about how they assisted a friend or family member in overcoming their fears regarding cryptocurrency.

Binance Launches Educational Initiative To Debunk Cryptocurrency Myths

Furthermore, as a part of the campaign, Binance is introducing an educational initiative focused on debunking common misconceptions surrounding the cryptocurrency sector. This effort includes a series of blogs that address important subjects such as regulation, security, and the actual value of digital assets.

These blogs aim to assist cryptocurrency enthusiasts, particularly newcomers, in gaining a clearer understanding of the changing digital currency landscape. Each blog offers trustworthy information to empower users in making informed decisions as they explore the cryptocurrency space. For those interested in further exploration, the blogs also include links to related articles on Binance Academy, providing additional resources and insights.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson