Binance Futures To Launch GHSTUSDT Perpetual Contract With 75x Leverage

In Brief Binance will launch GHSTUSDT perpetual contract for Aavegotchi at 13:00 UTC on September 23, offering leverage of up to 75 times.

Cryptocurrency exchange, Binance announced plans to introduce the GHSTUSDT Perpetual Contract for Aavegotchi (GHST) at 13:00 UTC on September 23rd, offering leverage of up to 75 times.

The tick size for GHSTUSDT is established at 0.001, and the capped funding rate is set at +2.00% / -2.00%. Funding fees will be settled every four hours. Additionally, the multi-assets mode will be available for GHSTUSDT, enabling users to trade this perpetual contract using multiple margin assets, in accordance with the relevant haircuts.

Aavegotchi is a decentralized finance (DeFi) game that combines non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with play-to-earn mechanics, operating on the Aave, Ethereum, and Polygon networks. The game draws inspiration from the popular 1990s Tamagotchi pet simulator toy.

The GHST token serves as the primary currency within the Aavegotchi platform, allowing players to buy and sell in-game items as well as Aavegotchi NFT avatars. Additionally, GHST facilitates participation in governance and provides staking options. As of now, the total supply of GHST stands at 52,747,802, with a significant portion already in circulation.

The Aavegotchi platform offers multiple avenues for earning GHST, including participation in governance, success in mini-games, and rarity farming. Rarity farming involves users strategically selecting rare traits during the breeding process and equipping specific wearables to enhance the base rarity score of an Aavegotchi avatar, which can lead to increased value and potential profits. Additionally, users can stake GHST tokens to earn GAX Liquidity Token Rewards, which are essential for crafting and building in-game installations.

Binance is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that supports transactions for over 350 cryptocurrencies and digital tokens. It is recognized for its competitive transaction fees and robust liquidity options, serving a diverse user base. Its Binance Futures incorporates an advanced matching engine capable of handling a high volume of transactions per second, ensuring optimal market execution and liquidity.

Recently, Binance introduced its Solana Staking product, Binance SOL Staking. This new solution enables users to stake their Solana (SOL) tokens on the platform while maintaining control and flexibility through Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL), a liquid staking token that represents their staked assets.

