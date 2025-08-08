Binance Enables European Users To Seamlessly Convert Crypto And Withdraw Funds To Mastercard

In Brief Binance now enables European users to quickly convert crypto to fiat and withdraw funds directly to Mastercard with near-real-time processing through its new Buy & Sell service powered by Mastercard Move.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that European users can now convert cryptocurrency to fiat and withdraw funds directly to Mastercard with near real-time processing. The new service, available on both the Binance website and application, is powered by Mastercard Move, Mastercard’s suite of payment solutions.

This feature allows users to either sell their cryptocurrency and transfer the resulting fiat balance or withdraw an existing fiat balance directly to their Mastercard. It simplifies the process of accessing funds by providing a fast, secure, and straightforward alternative to traditional bank transfers and other withdrawal methods. Users can convert and access their cash quickly without the need to navigate multiple platforms or experience unnecessary delays.

Enabling Direct Crypto-To-Fiat Conversion And Fiat Withdrawals To Linked Cards With Near-Real-Time Access

The Sell to Card feature allows users to convert cryptocurrency into their chosen fiat currency and send the funds directly to a linked and eligible card, with near-real-time availability. This option is designed for users holding cryptocurrency who want to quickly cash out and is currently available for euro payouts, with additional fiat currencies to be supported in the future.

The Withdraw to Card feature enables users to withdraw an existing euro balance directly to their card, also with near-real-time funds availability. This service is intended for users who already have a euro balance on Binance and wish to withdraw it, and it is currently limited to euro payouts.

In order to sell cryptocurrency to a card, users should visit the Buy & Sell Crypto page and select the Sell tab. After choosing the cryptocurrency to convert and the desired fiat currency, users enter the amount and select Card as the payment method. Following the prompts completes the transaction, and the funds are sent to the card.

In order to withdraw a euro balance to a card, users need to go to the Buy & Sell Crypto page and select the Withdraw tab. They should then choose Card as the payment method, continue, select the fiat currency, enter the amount, and follow the on-screen instructions to finalize the withdrawal.

Binance continues to focus on making cryptocurrency more accessible for everyday users through ongoing product enhancements. The introduction of the Sell to Card and Withdraw to Card features allows European users to convert cryptocurrency funds into fiat and transfer them directly to their Mastercard debit or credit cards, improving the speed and simplicity of payouts.

The new features are set to improve the overall user experience and reinforce Binance’s role in advancing practical cryptocurrency applications. The partnership with Mastercard is central to this effort, with Binance aiming to collaborate with leading digital payment providers to expand access and functionality.

The new partnership will unlock the practical value of cryptocurrency assets for everyday transactions, enhancing the payout experience for Binance users. Together, Binance and Mastercard are working to integrate cryptocurrency with traditional finance in ways that benefit users daily.

