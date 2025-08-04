Binance Expands Access To Bitcoin Options Writing To Address Growing Retail Demand For Advanced Trading Tools

In Brief Binance is offering a 20% fee discount on new Options contracts, including ETH, BNB, and SOL, along with improved terms for institutional traders through its Enhanced Program.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced the expansion of Bitcoin options writing access to all users in response to growing retail interest in more strategic and adaptable Bitcoin trading instruments.

The total volume of Bitcoin options trading has seen substantial growth, increasing from $4.11 billion in 2020 to $138.76 billion in June 2025, reflecting a rise of over 3,200% over five years. This development aims to provide a wider user base with the tools to express market perspectives, manage exposure to risk, earn upfront premiums, enhance yield through options writing strategies, and take advantage of pricing scenarios beyond traditional long or short futures positions.

Options, alongside futures contracts, serve as key instruments for managing price fluctuations and accessing opportunities for liquidity and profit. Binance now allows experienced market participants to utilize more complex trading strategies, supported by the platform’s extensive liquidity and trading activity.

“Users around the world utilize Binance’s derivatives products for liquidity and hedging at highly competitive prices, and our Bitcoin options products will meet the growing retail demand for more and better trading tools,” commented Jeff Li, VP of Product at Binance, in a written statement. “As with traditional markets, accelerating crypto adoption will increase demand for more sophisticated liquidity tools, and we are committed to building a fuller suite of derivative products to support our users,” he added.

Binance enforces comprehensive risk management protocols and mandates that individuals writing options maintain sufficient margin as collateral to ensure they can meet their delivery obligations. Access to Binance Options products is restricted to users who successfully complete a required suitability assessment, which serves to evaluate their readiness for engaging with these financial instruments.

Binance Launches Bitcoin Options Writing With Fee Discounts And Enhanced Institutional Program

In order to mark the introduction of Bitcoin options writing, Binance is offering a 20% reduction in both Taker and Maker trading fees on all newly listed Options contracts, with the promotion remaining in effect until further notice. The platform is also enhancing the Binance Options Enhanced Program, which is specifically designed for institutional participants and high-volume traders. These enhancements include more favorable maker and taker fee structures, reduced qualification criteria, and an extended onboarding grace period.

The Binance BTC Options product operates with USDT as both the collateral and settlement asset. Each contract unit represents one option, and the underlying index is the Binance BTCUSDT Spot Index. Strike price intervals are set within a delta range of ±0.05 to ±0.95. The tick size is defined as 5. The transaction fee rate is 0.03%, while the exercise fee rate stands at 0.015%.

Available expirations include daily options, which expire at 08:00 UTC on the day of expiration; weekly options, which expire at 08:00 UTC each Friday; monthly options, expiring at 08:00 UTC on the final Friday of each calendar month; and quarterly options, which expire at 08:00 UTC on the last Friday of each calendar quarter. Additional details can be accessed via Binance Options or through the platform’s FAQ section. Binance has indicated plans to extend options writing functionality to other tokens such as ETH in the future.

