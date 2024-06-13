Lifestyle News Report Technology
June 13, 2024

Bento Batch Launches Bento Verse NFT Minting Today To Celebrate Over 500K Batch Transactions Processed

Published: June 13, 2024 at 4:27 am Updated: June 13, 2024 at 4:27 am
In Brief

Bento Batch will launch Bento Verse NFT minting today, enabling users to mint the first four NFTs for free.

Streamlined transaction layer (STL) Bento Batch announced the launch of Bento Verse non-fungible token (NFT) mining today. This initiative celebrates Bento Batch surpassing 10,000 users and processing over 500,000 batch transactions, highlighting the benefits of batch minting for optimizing on-chain operations.

The Bento Verse NFTs are issued on the Optimism network and consist of four elements: Inferno, Atmos, Aquatica, and Crystal. Crystal is the rarest element, with a collection probability of 1%, while the others have a probability of 33%. Initially, users can mint the first four NFTs for free, after which each subsequent mint will incur a charge of 0.004269 ETH. Users who collect all four NFTs will gain more utility benefits.

To participate in minting, individuals are encouraged to visit the mint website and connect their wallets to create a new account with Blocto. Blocto Wallet offers gas-free services and supports batch transactions, enhancing the minting experience. Afterward, individuals are required to indicate the desired number of NFTs, click the “Batcha” button, and confirm the transactions using the Blocto Wallet to mint their NFTs. The assets subsequently can then be viewed either within the wallet or on the NFT marketplace Opensea.

What Is Bento Batch?

Bento Batch is a streamlined transaction layer that utilizes the Account Abstraction (AA) technique to enhance blockchain efficiency, offering a more accessible, cost-effective, and secure on-chain experience.

The STL redefines the interactions between wallets and decentralized applications (dApps). Within this layer, transactions are streamlined to achieve specific outcomes from various actions. Users no longer need to manually sign each transaction or understand every detail of the transaction process. Instead, they can specify their objectives, and the STL will efficiently facilitate their requirements. This innovation generates significant network effects and economic potential for the platform, serving as a core driver of its growth.

Currently, Bento Batch has formed partnerships with several prominent projects, including EtherFi, Scroll, and Zircuit. Moving forward, it aims to expand its offerings of batch transaction creation and customization to benefit users, key opinion leaders (KOLs), developers, and project stakeholders.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

