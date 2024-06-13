Bento Batch Launches Bento Verse NFT Minting Today To Celebrate Over 500K Batch Transactions Processed

In Brief Bento Batch will launch Bento Verse NFT minting today, enabling users to mint the first four NFTs for free.

Streamlined transaction layer (STL) Bento Batch announced the launch of Bento Verse non-fungible token (NFT) mining today. This initiative celebrates Bento Batch surpassing 10,000 users and processing over 500,000 batch transactions, highlighting the benefits of batch minting for optimizing on-chain operations.

The Bento Verse NFTs are issued on the Optimism network and consist of four elements: Inferno, Atmos, Aquatica, and Crystal. Crystal is the rarest element, with a collection probability of 1%, while the others have a probability of 33%. Initially, users can mint the first four NFTs for free, after which each subsequent mint will incur a charge of 0.004269 ETH. Users who collect all four NFTs will gain more utility benefits.

To participate in minting, individuals are encouraged to visit the mint website and connect their wallets to create a new account with Blocto. Blocto Wallet offers gas-free services and supports batch transactions, enhancing the minting experience. Afterward, individuals are required to indicate the desired number of NFTs, click the “Batcha” button, and confirm the transactions using the Blocto Wallet to mint their NFTs. The assets subsequently can then be viewed either within the wallet or on the NFT marketplace Opensea.

What Is Bento Batch?

Bento Batch is a streamlined transaction layer that utilizes the Account Abstraction (AA) technique to enhance blockchain efficiency, offering a more accessible, cost-effective, and secure on-chain experience.

The STL redefines the interactions between wallets and decentralized applications (dApps). Within this layer, transactions are streamlined to achieve specific outcomes from various actions. Users no longer need to manually sign each transaction or understand every detail of the transaction process. Instead, they can specify their objectives, and the STL will efficiently facilitate their requirements. This innovation generates significant network effects and economic potential for the platform, serving as a core driver of its growth.

Currently, Bento Batch has formed partnerships with several prominent projects, including EtherFi, Scroll, and Zircuit. Moving forward, it aims to expand its offerings of batch transaction creation and customization to benefit users, key opinion leaders (KOLs), developers, and project stakeholders.

