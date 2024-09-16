Bearish Caution or Bullish Optimism? Experts Share Their Views on the Future of Crypto and Blockchain Investments

In Brief At the Hack Seasons Conference in Seoul, industry leaders discussed Bitcoin ETFs, investment strategies, and macroeconomic influences, indicating a fluctuating market state.

The market continues to jump between optimism and caution, and some of the industry’s prominent voices gathered to share their perspectives on whether they’re bullish or bearish. At the Hack Seasons Conference in Seoul, key players gave insight into the current state of the market and where they see it heading, especially in relation to Bitcoin ETFs, investment strategies, and macroeconomic influences.

Tiffany, Investment Associate at Gate Ventures

Tiffany shares a cautious outlook, noting the unique characteristics of the current market cycle. Despite speculation that this could be a bull market, she remains unsure. According to her, much of the market movement is heavily driven by Bitcoin ETFs rather than broader industry narratives.

“The Bitcoin dominance and Ethereum dominance have been high throughout the cycle, which suggests a lack of diverse narratives,” she explains. In her view, the market is still in a bearish phase but supported by institutional interest, particularly from traditional finance players and Bitcoin ETFs. She sees price support for Bitcoin and Ethereum, with the future being about creating new narratives for the industry. “It’s still a bear market for me, but we know where the price support stands. It could go up from here.”

Angela Tong, Head of Partnerships at DFG

Angela Tong takes a more strategic approach, stating that DFG actively seeks to invest during bearish markets. For institutional investors like DFG, a bearish market provides the opportunity to invest in undervalued assets, allowing for long-term gains.

“Unlike retail investors who tend to chase the bull market, we see value in the downcycle. We’re long-term investors and look to capitalize on the low valuations that come with a bear market.”

Eric Fung, APAC Growth Lead at Qubic

Eric Fung acknowledges that while the market may still have bearish tendencies, particularly with concerns about an economic recession and liquidity challenges, his long-term outlook is optimistic.

“Right now, I’d say we’re still a bit bearish because of recession fears and liquidity issues. But as an industry, I remain bullish. The innovation happening right now, especially in areas like AI and DeFi, is a positive signal for the future.”

Daria Varha, Head of Social at CrossFi

Daria Varha maintains a more conservative stance, opting to align with the bears for the time being. She notes that while there is room for optimism, it’s wise to be cautious given the current market conditions.

“I’m realistic, but if I had to choose, I think I’d be with the bears, just to be conservative this time around.”

David Muller, Co-Founder & CPO at Theoriq

David Muller, drawing on his seven years of experience in the Web3 space, remains largely unaffected by short-term market movements. He is not particularly concerned with whether the market is currently bullish or bearish, as he focuses on the long-term potential of Web3.

“Micro-movements don’t really make a difference in the grand scheme of things. Long term, I’m super bullish on Web3 and how it will enable AI,” he says, confident in the bigger picture despite any current volatility.

