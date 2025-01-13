Band Protocol Goes Live On XRPL Mainnet, Empowering Business-Centric Innovation

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Band Protocol has integrated with the XRP Ledger Mainnet, offering advanced oracle solutions to builders, businesses, and innovators on XRPL to support the development of critical projects.

Cross-chain data oracle platform, Band Protocol announced its integration with the XRP Ledger (XRPL) Mainnet, a decentralized public blockchain designed for enterprise use. This collaboration aims to provide developers, businesses, and innovators on XRPL with advanced oracle solutions to support the creation of critical projects.

Through this integration, XRPL developers now have access to decentralized price feeds for assets such as XRP-USD, BTC-USD, and ETH-USD. These real-time and secure data feeds enable a wide range of applications, including automated trading platforms and dynamic business solutions that rely on accurate data for decision-making.

Band Protocol’s oracle infrastructure is built to deliver tamper-proof and reliable data, ensuring the trust and dependability necessary for mission-critical applications. By supporting tokenized assets, global payment systems, and enterprise solutions, Band Protocol enhances XRPL applications, enabling them to achieve greater scalability and innovation while maintaining high performance.

5/ How It Works: Band Protocol on XRPL



1️⃣ Request data from trusted sources 📡

2️⃣ Aggregate real-world data for accuracy 📊

3️⃣ Relay it to Band Standard Reference Contracts on XRPL 🔄

4️⃣ dApps fetch specific symbols they need 📥

5️⃣ Contracts deliver price data directly to dApps… pic.twitter.com/j8aZFZOEjb — Band Protocol (@BandProtocol) January 13, 2025

The XRP Ledger is recognized for its reliability, low transaction costs, and environmental sustainability, making it a trusted platform for businesses seeking blockchain-based solutions. Band Protocol’s integration complements these attributes by enabling developers to access accurate and secure real-world data. This collaboration empowers enterprises to automate complex financial processes, develop scalable decentralized finance platforms with real-time pricing, and create innovative applications such as dynamic non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and tokenized asset management solutions.

By combining Band Protocol’s secure oracle capabilities with XRPL’s robust blockchain infrastructure, this partnership empowers enterprises to unlock new opportunities in blockchain innovation and scalability.

Band Protocol Becomes The First Oracle Provider To Integrate With XRPL

This integration represents a notable step forward in advancing blockchain adoption within global businesses. By merging the XRP Ledger’s enterprise-grade infrastructure with Band Protocol’s secure and decentralized oracle technology, the collaboration aims to drive broader enterprise adoption, expand the availability of critical data for new business applications, and provide access to a wider array of reliable data feeds.

Building on its initial announcement in December last year, where Band Protocol became the first oracle provider for XRPL, this development solidifies the partnership further. At the time, Band Protocol became the primary oracle provider for both the XRPL mainnet and its EVM-compatible sidechain, establishing a foundation for enhanced data reliability and strengthening the infrastructure for the XRPL developer and business community.

This latest integration takes the partnership’s shared vision a step further by equipping the XRPL ecosystem with the real-time data feeds capable of meeting the requirements of enterprise-grade decentralized applications (dApps).

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson