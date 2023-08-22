Balancer Executes Emergency Procedures after Critical Vulnerability Report. 4% of TVL is Impacted.

Published: Aug 22, 2023 at 1:40 pm Updated: Aug 22, 2023 at 3:30 pm
by Danil Myakin
Balancer’s official X account posted an announcement urging users to withdraw funds from all the affected LPs immediately due to the critical vulnerability.

The Balancer team quickly updated the UI to inform users if they hold liquidity within affected LPs with step-by-step withdrawal instructions.

We believe funds in the mitigated pools (labeled “mitigated”) are safe, but nevertheless strongly recommend timely migration to safe pools, or withdrawal. Pools that could not be mitigated are labeled “at risk”. If you are an LP in any of these pools, please exit immediately.

Stated in the announcement

The article will be updated after the Post-mortem will be published by the Balancer team. Read more in our update.

