Balancer Executes Emergency Procedures after Critical Vulnerability Report. 4% of TVL is Impacted.

The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.
To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.
Balancer’s official X account posted an announcement urging users to withdraw funds from all the affected LPs immediately due to the critical vulnerability.
The Balancer team quickly updated the UI to inform users if they hold liquidity within affected LPs with step-by-step withdrawal instructions.
We believe funds in the mitigated pools (labeled “mitigated”) are safe, but nevertheless strongly recommend timely migration to safe pools, or withdrawal. Pools that could not be mitigated are labeled “at risk”. If you are an LP in any of these pools, please exit immediately.Stated in the announcement
The article will be updated after the Post-mortem will be published by the Balancer team. Read more in our update.
Disclaimer
Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.