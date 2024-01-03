Baidu Will Donate its Quantum Computing Lab to Beijing Institute for Research

In Brief Baidu announced to contribute a quantum computing laboratory and equipment to the Beijing Academy of Quantum Information Sciences.

Last year, the Chinese tech giant Alibaba closed its quantum computing lab and disbanded the associated research team as part of a company-wide overhaul. It further decided to donate the quantum lab and experimental equipment to Zhejiang University, a state-run institution.

Likewise, Baidu today announced its intention to contribute a quantum computing laboratory and equipment to the Beijing Academy of Quantum Information Sciences (BAQIS), a government-backed institution. A company spokesperson revealed this initiative on Wednesday and highlighted that negotiations are still going on between Baidu and BAQIS to finalize the specifics of the donation.

Back in August 2022, Chinese search engine giant Baidu announced the unveiling of its inaugural quantum computer, “Qianshi” and opened its access to external users, entering the global competition to leverage quantum technology for practical applications.

According to a statement from Baidu, the quantum computer features a 10-quantum-bit (qubit) processor. Additionally, the Beijing-based tech powerhouse successfully developed a m 36-qubit quantum chip as its move to push the boundaries of quantum computing capabilities.

Baidu’s Venture into Quantum Tech

Baidu first ventured into the realm of quantum computing in 2018 with the establishment of its quantum computing research center. The center, led by Duan Runyao from Tsinghua University, achieved a significant milestone in 2022 with the release of Qian Shi, a quantum computer. The donation to BAQIS may help in advancing quantum computing technology and its applications.

Established in December 2017 through the initiative of the Beijing municipal government and contributions from esteemed academic institutions such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Tsinghua University, BAQIS has become a focal point for quantum research in China.

Moreover, the collaboration between Baidu and BAQIS extends beyond this recent initiative, as the two entities previously joined forces to launch the first quantum computing industry intellectual property alliance in China last March.

With both Baidu and BAQIS actively engaged in advancing quantum research, their continued collaboration can play an important role in shaping the future landscape of quantum computing in China. As the industry witnesses rapid developments, this partnership not only contributes to the growth of quantum capabilities but also helps China reinforce its position as a key player in the global quantum computing arena.

