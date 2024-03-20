News Report Technology
March 20, 2024

Avalanche Partners with Alipay+ to Power E-Wallet and Voucher Program

Published: March 20, 2024 at 4:35 am Updated: March 20, 2024 at 4:35 am
by Anastasiia Osipova
Edited and fact-checked: March 20, 2024 at 4:35 am

In Brief

Avalanche partnered with Alipay+ and Alipay+ D-store to introduce an e-wallet and a voucher program for Web3 development.

Avalanche Partners with Alipay+ to Power E-Wallet and Voucher Program

Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain announced it has partnered with the online payment platform Alipay+ and digitization solution Alipay+ D-store to introduce an e-wallet and a voucher program. The new initiative aims to foster the development of Web3. 

Avalanche is a smart contracts platform that scales infinitely and regularly finalizes transactions. Its consensus protocol, Subnet infrastructure, and HyperSDK toolkit empower Web3 developers to deploy custom blockchain solutions.

The new program is powered by Avalanche Subnet and is built and overseen by the blockchain service AvaCloud. It represents the first stage of a two-part proof-of-concept (POC). The second phase will maintain its emphasis on food and beverage merchants while extending the POC’s reach to over 100 million users across the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Chinese nationals who travel to these countries.

E-wallet partners throughout Southeast Asia will have the opportunity to incorporate the Alipay+ D-store, thus enabling the activation of the POC and leveraging Avalanche‘s Web3 capabilities. Alipay+ D-store is an all-in-one ordering solution equipped with tools to streamline in-store operations, online sales, order management, marketing, and analytics. 

The POC will provide opportunities for companies to explore Web3 solutions, assessing their potential to facilitate novel forms of interaction between merchants and users. These initiatives aim to enhance user retention and create additional revenue streams for merchants. Furthermore, Alipay+ D-store’s Web3-enabled voucher program will offer opportunities for collaboration with other brands utilizing digital collectables and other blockchain-driven functionalities.

Avalanche Subnets to Empower Alipay+ Program

Avalanche Subnets will enhance program flexibility by providing the transparency, digital asset rails, and Web3 capabilities characteristic of the blockchain. Developers can customize their Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains using Subnets, incorporating preferred privacy configurations.

Moreover, enterprises leveraging AvaCloud can launch Avalanche Subnets without extensive maintenance, integrating Web3 capabilities at minimal costs, active involvement, and reduced time-to-launch. Avalanche Subnets is currently adopted by companies such as AWS, Deloitte, and SK Planet.

Simultaneously, the POC aims to broaden AvaCloud’s reach beyond AWS to include a wider array of cloud systems. Within this POC, AvaCloud operates under a “hybrid” model across AlibabaCloud and AWS, with validators hosted on AlibabaCloud and the RPC provisioned through AvaCloud on AWS.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3.

