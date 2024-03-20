Avalanche Partners with Alipay+ to Power E-Wallet and Voucher Program

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia Osipova To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Avalanche partnered with Alipay+ and Alipay+ D-store to introduce an e-wallet and a voucher program for Web3 development.

Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain announced it has partnered with the online payment platform Alipay+ and digitization solution Alipay+ D-store to introduce an e-wallet and a voucher program. The new initiative aims to foster the development of Web3.

Avalanche is a smart contracts platform that scales infinitely and regularly finalizes transactions. Its consensus protocol, Subnet infrastructure, and HyperSDK toolkit empower Web3 developers to deploy custom blockchain solutions.

The new program is powered by Avalanche Subnet and is built and overseen by the blockchain service AvaCloud. It represents the first stage of a two-part proof-of-concept (POC). The second phase will maintain its emphasis on food and beverage merchants while extending the POC’s reach to over 100 million users across the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Chinese nationals who travel to these countries.

E-wallet partners throughout Southeast Asia will have the opportunity to incorporate the Alipay+ D-store, thus enabling the activation of the POC and leveraging Avalanche‘s Web3 capabilities. Alipay+ D-store is an all-in-one ordering solution equipped with tools to streamline in-store operations, online sales, order management, marketing, and analytics.

The POC will provide opportunities for companies to explore Web3 solutions, assessing their potential to facilitate novel forms of interaction between merchants and users. These initiatives aim to enhance user retention and create additional revenue streams for merchants. Furthermore, Alipay+ D-store’s Web3-enabled voucher program will offer opportunities for collaboration with other brands utilizing digital collectables and other blockchain-driven functionalities.

Avalanche Subnets to Empower Alipay+ Program

Avalanche Subnets will enhance program flexibility by providing the transparency, digital asset rails, and Web3 capabilities characteristic of the blockchain. Developers can customize their Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains using Subnets, incorporating preferred privacy configurations.

Moreover, enterprises leveraging AvaCloud can launch Avalanche Subnets without extensive maintenance, integrating Web3 capabilities at minimal costs, active involvement, and reduced time-to-launch. Avalanche Subnets is currently adopted by companies such as AWS, Deloitte, and SK Planet.

Simultaneously, the POC aims to broaden AvaCloud’s reach beyond AWS to include a wider array of cloud systems. Within this POC, AvaCloud operates under a “hybrid” model across AlibabaCloud and AWS, with validators hosted on AlibabaCloud and the RPC provisioned through AvaCloud on AWS.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson