UC Berkeley’s Autonomous AI Vehicle Project To Be Featured At DePIN Expo 2025

In Brief DePIN Expo 2025, the first global exhibition focused on Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks, will be held in Hong Kong with academic support from UC Berkeley to bridge research and industry for real-world Web3 deployment.

Professional exhibition dedicated to Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) DePIN Expo 2025 announced the receipt of academic backing from the University of California, Berkeley. Professor Allen Yang, who serves as the Executive Director of the UC Berkeley FHL Vive Center and is also a Co-Founder of the Berkeley DeFi Research Initiative, will contribute academic oversight to the event.

Professor Yang is a recognized authority in the field of decentralized technologies at UC Berkeley and plays an active role in fostering innovation across the sector. He is a co-founder of Hitch Interactive, a company responsible for the creation of programmable NFTs aligned with IMF standards and the integration of AI-driven services within the Immutable Miniverse. In addition, Hitch Interactive is the exclusive technological partner for UC Berkeley’s Robot Open Autonomous Racing (ROAR) initiative, which focuses on the advancement of autonomous vehicle technologies.

This partnership establishes a comprehensive integration between UC Berkeley’s academic expertise and the DePIN Expo’s industrial platform, contributing to the strategic positioning of Hong Kong as a distinctive global center for both manufacturing and finance. It also supports DePIN Expo in its objective to develop a Web3 counterpart to the Consumer Electronics Show.

DePIN Expo 2025 is set to take place on August 27–28 at Cyberport in Hong Kong. The event is organized by DeMall, with Web3Labs, MetaEra, and Techub News serving as executive hosts, and Cyberport acting as a co-host.

DePIN Expo 2025 represents the inaugural professional exhibition dedicated exclusively to DePIN, and it is scheduled to take place in Hong Kong in August 2025. Operating under the central theme “Life, Reimagined with DePIN,” the event aims to convene leading global DePIN initiatives, public blockchain developers, investment entities, hardware producers, and policy stakeholders.

The expo will offer a comprehensive platform that integrates ecosystem showcases, physical demonstrations, node deployment activities, industrial partnerships, and urban-scale applications. Its primary objective is to support the transition of DePIN technologies from initial conceptual frameworks to widespread practical deployment.

