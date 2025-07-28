Alaya AI To Join DePIN Expo 2025 As Leading Decentralized AI Data Infrastructure Project

In Brief Alaya AI will participate in DePIN Expo 2025 at Cyberport, Hong Kong, showcasing its decentralized AI data infrastructure alongside global DePIN leaders.

Professional exhibition centered on Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), DePIN Expo 2025 announced the participation of Alaya AI, a decentralized AI data infrastructure project. Alaya AI is set to present technical demonstrations and engage in panel discussions during the event. The project, supported by a distributed community, is developing an open and composable Web3 framework for data sampling and automated labeling, with the objective of transforming the AI data landscape through decentralized approaches.

Alaya AI has created a decentralized ecosystem for AI data that includes data collection, labeling, and incentive mechanisms, aligning effectively with DePIN applications across AI, edge computing, and data ownership sectors. In partnership with AI researchers at UC Berkeley, Alaya AI has co-developed an automated labeling assistant tool that improves the efficiency of manual data annotation. The project intends to introduce an open data platform aimed at supporting small to mid-sized AI developers, allowing them to initiate dataset generation using customizable token payments and data reward structures.

The collaboration brings together Alaya AI’s Web3-based AI infrastructure and the DePIN Expo’s industrial environment, with a focus on how decentralized technologies can advance real-world data networks and intelligent hardware systems. Alaya AI’s involvement will include practical demonstrations involving physical devices and contributions to discussions that examine the commercial viability of decentralized data within the DePIN framework. This initiative also supports Hong Kong’s role as a center for Web3 development and aligns with DePIN Expo’s aspiration to become the “Web3 version of CES.”

DePIN Expo 2025 To Convene Global Leaders At Cyberport, Hong Kong With Support From Solana Foundation

DePIN Expo 2025 is set to take place on August 27–28 at Cyberport in Hong Kong. The event is organized by DeMall, with executive hosting responsibilities carried out by Web3Labs, MetaEra, and Techub News, and co-hosting provided by Cyberport.

With the theme “Life, Reimagined with DePIN,” the conference will bring together leading DePIN projects from around the world, along with public blockchain teams, investment firms, hardware producers, and regulatory stakeholders. The event will serve as a comprehensive industry platform, incorporating ecosystem exhibitions, physical interaction zones, node deployment showcases, collaborative industrial initiatives, and demonstrations of urban applications. Its goal is to advance DePIN technologies from conceptual exploration to widespread adoption.

Recently DePIN Expo 2025 announced that it will be held with the support of the Solana Foundation. The event will feature key participants from the Solana ecosystem, who will highlight innovations in areas such as blockchain-integrated hardware, edge computing, and spatial intelligence powered by the Solana network.

