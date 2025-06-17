en en
News Report Technology
June 17, 2025

ArbiDex And BaseSwap Relaunch dLIMIT And dTWAP Orders Powered By Orbs

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: June 17, 2025 at 5:00 am Updated: June 17, 2025 at 4:30 am

In Brief

ArbiDex and BaseSwap have integrated Orbs-powered dLIMIT and dTWAP protocols to enable advanced, algorithmic trading features on decentralized exchanges while preserving a seamless user experience.

ArbiDex And BaseSwap Relaunch dLIMIT And dTWAP Orders Powered By Orbs

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) ArbiDex and BaseSwap have updated their user interfaces and incorporated the dTWAP and dLIMIT order execution protocols, powered by the Orbs Layer 3 blockchain. This upgrade enables traders on Arbitrum and Base networks to access advanced order types, including the ability to split swaps into multiple smaller orders for improved pricing.

The addition of dTWAP and dLIMIT introduces Orbs’ key trading protocols to users of both DEXs, allowing them to either secure trade prices or divide large orders into smaller segments. Despite the integration of these advanced trading features, the existing user interface remains familiar, preserving a seamless user experience.

When selecting a dLIMIT swap on ArbiDex or BaseSwap, users encounter a straightforward interface with an order history feature for monitoring past transactions. The dLIMIT protocol ensures that trades execute only when the market price meets or exceeds the user’s specified limit price. Conversely, dTWAP allows users to configure the number of individual trades and the time intervals between them, enabling gradual position scaling.

The implementation of dLIMIT and dTWAP on these platforms aligns with numerous similar integrations across Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks. Supported by Orbs Layer 3 technology, these protocols have gained recognition as standard tools for decentralized algorithmic orders within decentralized finance. Alongside other Orbs-supported protocols like Liquidity Hub for aggregated liquidity and Perpetual Hub for decentralized on-chain perpetual futures, dLIMIT and dTWAP have become fundamental to decentralized finance (DeFi) trading.

In addition to integrating dLIMIT and dTWAP, ArbiDex and BaseSwap have also introduced refreshed designs and new incentive programs aimed at strengthening their roles in the on-chain trading ecosystems of their respective networks.

Orbs Advances On-Chain Trading With dLIMIT And dTWAP, Enhancing Decentralized Finance Experience

Orbs is developed to support advanced on-chain trading activities. It uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism and functions as an additional execution layer, enabling the processing of complex logic and scripts beyond the standard capabilities of smart contracts. Protocols powered by Orbs, including dLIMIT, dTWAP, Liquidity Hub, and Perpetual Hub, enhance decentralized finance by providing centralized finance-level execution for on-chain trading.

Recently, DragonSwap DEX on the Sei Network, announced its integration of Orbs’ dLIMIT protocol. This update introduces advanced trading capabilities, allowing DragonSwap users to execute orders with features similar to those found on centralized exchanges, while maintaining a fully decentralized environment.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

