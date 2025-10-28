en en
News Report Technology
October 28, 2025

Anthropic Updates Claude For Financial Services With Excel Add-In, Real-Time Market Data, And New Financial Agent Skills

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 28, 2025 at 7:12 am Updated: October 28, 2025 at 7:12 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 28, 2025 at 7:12 am

In Brief

Anthropic has enhanced its Claude for Financial Services platform with a beta Excel add-in, expanded real-time data connectors, and new pre-built Agent Skills to streamline complex financial workflows for banks, fintechs, and asset managers.

Anthropic Updates Claude For Financial Services With Excel Add-In, Real-Time Market Data, And New Financial Agent Skills

Company focused on AI safety and research, Anthropic announced enhancements to its Claude for Financial Services platform, including a new Excel add-in, expanded connections to real-time market data and portfolio analytics, and additional pre-built Agent Skills such as constructing discounted cash flow models and initiating coverage reports. 

These improvements build on Sonnet 4.5’s advanced performance in financial tasks, which achieved 55.3% accuracy on the Finance Agent benchmark from Vals AI, and are designed to streamline complex yet essential financial workflows within commonly used industry tools.

Claude for Excel is now available in beta as a research preview, allowing users to interact with Claude directly within a Microsoft Excel sidebar. Claude can read, analyze, modify, and create spreadsheets while maintaining formula integrity and structure, providing transparency by tracking and explaining all changes, and enabling users to navigate to referenced cells. It can debug formulas, populate templates with new data, or build new workbooks from scratch.

This integration complements existing Microsoft app capabilities, where Claude can create and edit files, including Excel and PowerPoint, and access Microsoft 365 to search files, emails, and Teams conversations. Select Claude models are also available in Microsoft Copilot Studio and the Researcher agent. The beta is initially open to Max, Enterprise, and Teams users, with feedback from 1,000 participants guiding broader rollout.

Claude’s connectors enhance its ability to access external tools and platforms in real time. Recent additions include Aiera, providing earnings call transcripts, investor event summaries, and data from Third Bridge; Chronograph, offering portfolio monitoring and due diligence data; Egnyte, enabling secure searches of internal data rooms and financial models; LSEG, supplying live market data and key financial metrics; Moody’s, granting access to proprietary credit ratings, company data, and research; and MT Newswires, delivering up-to-date global market news. These connectors expand Claude’s capabilities for research, financial analysis, compliance, and business development.

Claude Expands Financial Services Capabilities With New Agent Skills For Enterprise Users

Earlier this month, Anthropic’s Claude introduced Agent Skills, which are sets of instructions, scripts, and resources that enable Claude to perform specific tasks across all Claude applications, including Claude.ai, Claude Code, and the API. To enhance capabilities in financial services, six new skills have been added, covering areas such as comparable company analysis with updated valuation and operating metrics, discounted cash flow modeling with full projections and scenario analysis, processing due diligence documents into structured Excel data, generating concise company teasers and profiles for pitch books, conducting earnings analyses from quarterly transcripts, and preparing initiating coverage reports with industry insights and valuation frameworks.

These skills are currently available in preview for Max, Enterprise, and Teams users. Claude is already widely adopted by banking, asset management, insurance, and fintech firms, supporting front-office client interactions, middle-office tasks like underwriting, risk, and compliance, as well as back-office functions including code modernization and legacy process management. 

Continuous updates to models and tools are expected to further strengthen Claude’s performance in financial services roles.

Tags:

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.