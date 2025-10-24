Anthropic Expands Google Cloud Partnership With One Million TPUs To Boost AI Infrastructure

In Brief Anthropic plans a major expansion of its AI infrastructure with up to one million Google TPUs by 2026, enhancing computational capacity, supporting its growing customer base, and advancing its multi-cloud strategy.

AI safety and research company Anthropic announced plans to expand its use of Google Cloud technologies, including up to one million Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), which will substantially increase its computational capacity by 2026.

This expansion is designed to support the company’s growing customer base of over 300,000 businesses and the increasing demand from large accounts, while enabling more extensive testing, alignment research, and responsible deployment of AI systems.

The company employs a multi-platform compute strategy that leverages Google TPUs, Amazon Trainium, and NVIDIA GPUs to advance the capabilities of its Claude models, maintain industry partnerships, and ensure scalable AI development. Anthropic continues to collaborate with Amazon on Project Rainier, a major compute cluster spanning multiple US data centers, and plans to invest in additional capacity to stay at the forefront of AI research.

This marks the most extensive expansion of TPU usage by Anthropic to date and highlights the company’s commitment to a multi-cloud strategy. While TPUs were already part of its infrastructure, the upcoming deployment will increase their scale.

Industry analysts suggest that Anthropic’s growth could contribute an additional 1–2% to AWS revenue in 2025, and the expanded use of TPUs may pose a competitive challenge to Trainium.

The agreement also lessens Anthropic’s reliance on Nvidia GPUs. Beyond TPUs, the company will gain access to a broader range of Google Cloud services, further supporting its computational and operational capabilities.

Today, we announced that we plan to expand our use of Google TPUs, securing approximately one million TPUs and more than a gigawatt of capacity in 2026. — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) October 23, 2025

Anthropic Advances LLM Capabilities

Anthropic is the developer of a series of large language models (LLMs) under the Claude brand, which are engineered to provide reliability, interpretability, and controllability in their outputs.

The company recently introduced Claude Sonnet 4.5, representing its most advanced AI model to date, with enhanced capabilities in areas such as coding, scientific reasoning, and financial analysis. This model has shown the ability to sustain attention on complex, multi-step tasks over extended durations, achieving performance levels that surpass those of earlier versions.

