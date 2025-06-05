Anthropic Launches Claude Code For Pro And Max Subscribers, Integrating Advanced AI Coding Tools Into Terminal Environments

In Brief Anthropic has made Claude Code available to Pro and Max plan subscribers, offering integrated terminal and web-based tools for complex software development, data analysis, and workflow management.

AI safety and research firm Anthropic announced that its AI-supported coding assistant, Claude Code, is now accessible to users subscribed to the Pro and Max plans. These users can utilize the tool directly within their terminal environments.

Claude Code functions as a command-line interface that enables access to Claude models via the terminal. It is built to handle complex software development tasks while providing users with visibility and oversight throughout the process.

The tool is structured around two core components: the Claude Code Interpreter and the Claude Code Terminal Agent.

The Claude Code Interpreter facilitates the execution of JavaScript code within a web browser. It is suitable for use cases such as data analysis, performing mathematical operations, and creating interactive visual content. By allowing file uploads including CSVs and PDFs, the interpreter processes these inputs to generate and execute JavaScript code, which in turn delivers results and visual outputs. This supports in-browser data analysis without the need for separate software tools.

The Claude Code Terminal Agent serves as a terminal-based interface that integrates directly into a developer’s local development environment. Utilizing advanced Claude models like Claude 3.7 Sonnet, the agent is designed to comprehend and manage extensive codebases. It enables developers to execute file edits, run system commands, analyze structural code elements, and coordinate workflows using natural language instructions.

Subscribers to the Pro and Max plans gain access to both Claude’s general interface—available via web, desktop, and mobile platforms—and Claude Code within terminal environments, all under a single subscription. To begin using Claude Code, eligible users must hold either a Pro or Max plan, install the Claude Code tool, and authenticate using their Claude credentials.

The rate limits for both plans apply collectively to Claude and Claude Code, meaning that usage across both platforms contributes to the same consumption metrics. The number of interactions allowed depends on factors such as message and conversation length, and any included file attachments. For Claude Code, usage levels are influenced by variables such as the complexity of tasks, size of the codebase, and whether auto-accept is enabled.

Claude Pro is a paid subscription tier for the Claude.ai beta chat interface, available at a monthly rate of $20 or an annual rate equivalent to $17 per month when billed annually. Claude Max is designed for users with more intensive needs and includes higher usage limits along with access to advanced features. It is particularly suited for professionals and teams engaging in software engineering, data-driven tasks, and content development. Pricing for the Claude Max plan ranges between $100 and $200 per month.

Claude represents an AI assistant developed by Anthropic to support a broad array of tasks such as text creation, programming support, data interpretation, and additional computational functions. Anthropic introduced Claude 3.7 Sonnet, a refined AI model this February. It integrates fast response capabilities with in-depth analytical reasoning within a single system.

