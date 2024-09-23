Oasys Rolls Out VersePort, Enabling Community To Access Campaigns And Content

In Brief Oasys introduced a new portal site named “VersePort” aimed at improving user experience and fostering community engagement.

The game-focused blockchain Oasys (OAS) introduced a new portal site named “VersePort” aimed at improving user experience and fostering community engagement. This platform streamlines access to various campaigns and activities within the Oasys ecosystem, enabling users to participate in ecosystem initiatives with ease.

Several prominent titles are poised to go out on Oasys, including the blockchain game “Kai Sangokushi Taisen -Battle of Three Kingdoms-,” which leverages SEGA’s “Sangokushi Taisen” intellectual property, as well as the open beta release of Ubisoft’s “Champions Tactics.” These announcements have increased community excitement and set new expectations for blockchain gaming.

After the recent introduction of the borrowing and lending platform “Palmy Finance,” Oasys has unveiled several new decentralized finance (DeFi) products, including liquid staking and game-focused decentralized exchanges (DEXs). To celebrate these updates, multiple campaigns are being launched, featuring a reward pool of up to 10 million OAS and promotions waiving bridge fees.

In line with this growth in ecosystem activity, the blockchain has introduced the “VersePort” portal site, allowing community users to easily access the latest information and actively engage. Furthermore, Oasys plans to implement additional features to enhance community involvement, such as a point system where users can earn rewards based on their participation within the ecosystem.

Oasys is a gaming-focused blockchain that features a highly scalable Layer 1 hub alongside a specialized Layer 2 utilizing Ethereum’s Layer 2 scaling solution. This ecosystem offers game developers a secure and scalable blockchain infrastructure, facilitating the creation of more efficient, secure, and interoperable games.

Notable validators within Oasys include leaders in gaming and Web3, such as SEGA, Ubisoft, and Yield Guild Games, who serve as initial validators on the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain.

Recently, Oasys launched the v1.5.0 update, which aims to reduce block times, enhance performance, and improve user experience while also increasing operational efficiency through a faster block generation rate.

