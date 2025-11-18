en en
November 18, 2025

Alibaba Cloud Partners With ZetaChain To Launch Universal AI Hackathon Across Asia-Pacific

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 18, 2025 at 3:24 am Updated: November 18, 2025 at 3:24 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 18, 2025 at 3:24 am

In Brief

Alibaba Cloud and ZetaChain have launched an AI Hackathon in the Asia-Pacific region, enabling developers to build cross-chain apps with Qwen AI and compete for up to $200,000 in grants.

Alibaba Cloud Partners With ZetaChain To Launch Universal AI Hackathon Across Asia-Pacific

Alibaba Cloud, a provider of cloud computing services, announced a partnership with ZetaChain, a blockchain platform. ZetaChain positions itself as a Universal Blockchain with native connectivity to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and other networks, offering a unified liquidity framework and streamlined user experience. Its Universal EVM enables developers to create applications that operate across multiple blockchains, supporting a more integrated crypto ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, the partners plan to launch the Universal AI Hackathon, providing up to $200,000 in grants to developers across the Asia-Pacific region, in collaboration with LXDAO. The initiative is designed to offer a development environment where developers, mentors, and communities can experiment and innovate using ZetaChain’s Universal Blockchain alongside Alibaba’s Qwen AI technology.

AI-Focused Hackathon To Facilitate Cross-Chain Universal Apps Creation

The program is structured in two phases. The first phase, running from November 24th to December 7th, consists of a Co-Learning Workshop where participants explore ZetaChain’s core technologies, including the Universal EVM, Universal Smart Contracts, and the ZetaChain Toolkit, along with Qwen AI integration. The curriculum combines structured lessons and live sessions with experts from ZetaChain and Alibaba Cloud.

The second phase, from December 8th to December 21st, is a Casual Hackathon where participants apply their knowledge individually or in teams to design and prototype Universal Apps utilizing Qwen AI. Projects are evaluated for creativity and practical experimentation, and selected initiatives may receive further incubation support and ecosystem grants of up to $200,000 to expand the Universal Blockchain ecosystem.

Developers can build once on ZetaChain and deploy applications that interact with assets and apps across multiple chains such as Bitcoin, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, Base, Solana, and others. Using ZetaChain’s Universal EVM, creators can develop unified multichain decentralised finance (DeFi) applications that extend beyond simple cross-chain swaps, with the option to incorporate Qwen AI for intelligent automation and optimization.

Integrating Qwen AI into ZetaChain applications enables the development of interactive, adaptive, and intelligent user experiences. This can include AI-driven wallets, agents, automated DeFi strategies, or multichain dashboards, providing opportunities to merge AI functionality with ZetaChain’s native cross-chain capabilities and develop the next generation of AI-powered Web3 applications.

The initiative represents a notable expansion of ZetaChain’s presence across the Asia-Pacific region. In collaboration with Alibaba Cloud, the program invites developers to envision AI-native Universal Apps that operate seamlessly across blockchains, understand user intent, and respond intelligently. Applications for participation are now open, offering an opportunity to learn, build, and launch innovative solutions on the ZetaChain platform.

Alibaba Cloud has become one of the leading cloud service providers globally, with a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region and an expanding international footprint. 

Recognized for its advanced security protocols, technical expertise, and focus on innovation, Alibaba Cloud supports organizations in managing the challenges of the digital landscape. Its offerings include scalable cloud infrastructure for hosting applications, managing databases, and handling large-scale transactions, as well as advanced AI and machine learning tools for real-time data analysis, predictive modeling, and automation. With a global network of data centers, Alibaba Cloud delivers low-latency performance and high availability for clients worldwide.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.