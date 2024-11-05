Fetch.ai Partners With Alibaba Cloud, Welcoming It As New Cloud Provider

In Brief Fetch.ai announced that it has enhanced its network by onboarding Alibaba Cloud as its cloud service provider.

Provider of decentralized AI infrastructure and a founding member of The Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance, Fetch.ai announced that it has enhanced its network by onboarding Alibaba Cloud as its cloud service provider. This strategic collaboration is facilitated through Cloudician, a key Web3 ecosystem partner of Alibaba Cloud in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

In decentralized networks, validators are crucial as they verify transactions, maintaining the accuracy and security of blockchain ledgers. By leveraging Alibaba Cloud’s high-performance and resilient infrastructure, Fetch.ai’s network within the ASI is anticipated to benefit from strengthened security measures. Additionally, the use of Alibaba Cloud’s extensive global network will allow Fetch.ai to improve network quality, reduce latency, and ensure high service availability through global acceleration.

Furthermore, this collaboration aims to promote the adoption of Web3 technologies and advance the development of decentralized AI solutions. Partnering with Alibaba Cloud ensures reliable and secure cloud services, which are essential for fostering digital innovation in the future. The alliance also intends to expand its footprint in the APAC region as it develops this partnership.

Fetch.ai: What is It?

Fetch.ai’s infrastructure enables developers and businesses to create, deploy, and monetize applications using a modular platform designed for the next generation of AI solutions. The company’s flagship product, DeltaV, integrates Language Models (LLMs) and AI Agents to create an open and dynamic marketplace, enhancing search experiences and linking users to a wide array of services.

Recently, it launched version 0.27 across Agentverse, AI Engine, and DeltaV. This update introduces important enhancements aimed at improving exploration capabilities and intelligent automation features of its platforms.

Co-founded by Fetch.ai, SingularityNET (SNET), and Ocean Protocol ASI Alliance represents a collaborative initiative. As a prominent open-source entity in the field of AI research and development, the ASI Alliance seeks to accelerate the advancement of decentralized Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), ultimately aiming for the development of ASI.

