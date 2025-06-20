en en
June 20, 2025

ZetaChain Unveils Lightning Upgrade To Accelerate Cross-Chain Transactions And Expand Universal App Capabilities

Published: June 20, 2025
Edited and fact-checked: June 20, 2025 at 9:27 am

In Brief

ZetaChain has launched its Lightning upgrade to reduce block times, expand cross-chain compatibility, and enhance infrastructure for decentralized Universal Apps across major networks, while maintaining a focus on decentralization and trustless interoperability.

ZetaChain Introduces Lightning Upgrade Taking First Step Towards The Fastest Decentralized Choss-Chain UX

Layer 1 blockchain ZetaChain announced the Lightning upgrade as part of its broader roadmap aimed at enabling real-time Universal Applications powered by what it claims to be the industry’s fastest cross-chain transactions, all while maintaining decentralization. The upgrade introduces shorter block times, broader chain compatibility, and infrastructure designed to support highly performant decentralized cross-chain transactions. This update is positioned to facilitate the development of composable Universal Apps that can be deployed across multiple networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Sui, TON, and others.

ZetaChain has introduced a range of enhancements under its Lightning upgrade, with one of the most notable being a 70% reduction in block times—from six seconds to approximately two—through adjustments to CometBFT consensus parameters. These changes allow blocks to finalize in around four seconds, with future updates targeting even faster confirmation without compromising the network’s decentralized structure. Unlike some fast blockchains that rely on centralized mechanisms, ZetaChain maintains its commitment to decentralized trust and is considering features such as Threshold BLS Signatures, as outlined in ZIP-9, to further enhance performance while preserving core decentralization principles.

The upgrade also expands interoperability, including support for withdrawAndCall on Solana, which enables Universal Apps to interact with native Solana programs directly from other connected chains. This functionality allows users to purchase Solana-based tokens using assets like ETH or USDC, without needing to bridge or switch networks. Additionally, early-stage native support for the TON network is now available on testnet. Users can deposit TON and trigger smart contracts on other chains, such as Ethereum or Solana, directly from their TON wallets via a router contract.

ZetaChain Lightning also introduces technical improvements aimed at boosting throughput and reliability. These include threshold signature caching to reduce cross-chain transaction latency, global rate limits to manage signing demand, and Bitcoin RBF (Replace-By-Fee) support for unsticking delayed BTC transactions. Solana-specific upgrades include enhanced instruction parsing and fallback logic for failed inbound transactions, while improvements for the Sui network enable initial withdrawAndCall functionality and expanded message validation. To support developers, the update delivers refinements in sender address attribution for non-EVM deposits and general upgrades in contract interaction, logging, and error handling. Full technical details are available in the V31 changelog.

What’s Next For ZetaChain: Mainnet Expansion, Enhanced Cross-Chain UX, And Decentralized Performance Upgrades

ZetaChain’s Lightning upgrade marks an initial step in a broader initiative to enhance cross-chain user experience, enable native Bitcoin-compatible applications, and increase composability across major blockchain ecosystems. Upcoming developments are expected to bring mainnet integration for networks such as Sui and TON, alongside tools designed to improve both the development process and the end-user experience of Universal Apps.

Although reducing block times to approximately two seconds represents a move toward a user experience similar to that of traditional web applications, it is acknowledged that achieving genuinely real-time cross-chain execution remains limited by the inherent speed constraints of external blockchain networks. For example, block production times on networks like Bitcoin cannot be accelerated.

ZetaChain’s strategy focuses instead on delivering the most efficient and dependable decentralized trust layer for cross-chain interactions. The platform’s architecture is built to maintain decentralized validation across all connected systems, and further improvements are being considered, such as the implementation of Threshold BLS signatures (as proposed in ZIP-9), to increase cross-chain transaction efficiency without undermining the network’s core decentralization principles.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

