Abstract Chain Gears Up To Launch ‘Abstract Incentives’ On Mainnet

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Abstract Chain has introduced “Abstract Incentives,” a program designed to reward users, developers, and content creators on the mainnet ahead of its launch in January.

Layer 2 blockchain Abstract Chain introduced the “Abstract Incentives,” a program designed to reward users, developers, and content creators on mainnet in anticipation of its debut in January.

On the Abstract Mainnet, users and creators who interact with Abstract Chain applications and participate in streaming via the Abstract Global Wallet (AGW) will earn XP points. Developers will also have the opportunity to receive rewards based on the success and impact of their applications. XP updates occur every Monday, reflecting the previous week’s on-chain activity and ensuring that users are consistently recognized for their contributions.

The Abstract Chain ecosystem is designed to make engagement rewarding and enjoyable without imposing rigid requirements. Users can explore the platform freely while still accumulating XP, fostering a sustainable and dynamic environment. In addition to earning XP through regular interactions, users can gain XP by collecting special badges that recognize their participation. These badges come in three categories: flash badges, awarded for specific time-sensitive activities; weekly badges, given based on consistent engagement; and secret badges, which offer hidden rewards for certain actions within the ecosystem.

Introducing Abstract Incentives: Rewards done right.



Have fun onchain and earn XP, it’s as simple as that.



More information below. pic.twitter.com/GtaqeqZdYD — Abstract (@AbstractChain) January 16, 2025

Developers building on Abstract Chain can also earn rewards through a tiered system. Awards are distributed monthly and categorized into three levels, with recognition based on the impact and relevance of an application within its respective field.

Abstract Chain also features integrated streaming capabilities, allowing users to earn XP by streaming content directly on the platform. Additionally, content creators who produce material related to Abstract Chain can receive periodic rewards through secret badges, further reinforcing the ecosystem’s commitment to incentivizing innovation and engagement.

What Is Abstract Chain?

It is a Layer 2 network built on Ethereum, designed to support large-scale, consumer-facing blockchain applications with low fees and high transaction speeds. Using the ZK Stack, Abstract operates as a zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup, offering a more scalable solution compared to Ethereum. It achieves this scalability by processing transactions off-chain, grouping them into batches, and then verifying those batches on Ethereum through ZK proofs.

It is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which means it maintains a familiar environment for developers, resembling Ethereum’s ecosystem. However, Abstract Chain provides lower gas fees and higher transaction throughput. Most existing smart contracts built for Ethereum can be directly deployed on the platform, with only minor adjustments needed.

Its AGW is a smart contract-based, cross-application wallet designed to enable seamless interaction with any application built on the Abstract network. It is powered by native account abstraction, allowing for enhanced usability and flexibility in managing blockchain transactions.

Recently, the platform has partnered with the developers of Arc, a Rust-based AI agent framework, to support the creation of AI-powered applications on Abstract Chain, aiming to foster the development of new AI-driven applications.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson