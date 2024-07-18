9 Spot Ethereum ETF Issuers Published Their Fees, Gearing Up To Launch

In Brief Nine asset management companies disclosed the fee structures of their spot Ethereum ETFs after the submission of S-1 forms to the SEC.

Nine asset management companies disclosed the fee structures of their spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) after the submission of revised S-1 forms to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.

Among these, the BlackRock spot Ethereum ETF (ETHA) offers a 0.12% fee. The company intends to raise this fee to 0.25% for a year after listing and for the initial $2.5 billion in assets. The Fidelity Ethereum Spot ETF (FETH) registered a fee of 0.25%, with no additional management fee for the remainder of the year.

Bitwise’s product (ETHW) offers a 0.2% fee. The company previously announced it intends to waive the sponsor fee for the first half of the year on the initial $500 million in assets. Similarly, the 21Shares Ethereum Spot ETF (GETH) has a 0.21% fee, which will be waived for six months commencing from the day the shares are listed or until the first $500 million is reached, whichever occurs first.

The VanEck Ethereum Spot ETF (ETHV) set out a 0.2% fee, which will be waived for the first $1.5 billion or the first 12 months. The Franklin Templeton Ethereum Spot ETF charges a 0.19% fee, with no fee applied to the first $1.5 billion or the first $100 million before January 31st, 2025.

The Invesco Galaxy (QETH) has established a fee of 0.25% for its investment product. Meanwhile, the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Spot ETF (ETH) has a fee of 0.12%, which will increase to 0.25% for the first $2 billion or the first 12 months. Grayscale has also set the fee for its Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) at 2.5%, which is higher than those of other issuers. Ten percent of Grayscale’s spot Ethereum ETF will be allocated to its Ethereum mini trust, providing $1 billion in seed funding.

Analysts Anticipate Spot Ethereum ETFs Approval Next Week

The recent actions by these companies highlight their preparation for the upcoming SEC decision, which some experts anticipate could come as early as next week. Notably, Senior Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas shared insights in a post on social media platform X that the launch is anticipated on July 23rd.

This comes after the SEC greenlighted the 19b-4 forms for eight spot Ethereum ETFs on May 23rd. Issuers will need their registration statements to become effective before they can proceed with the launch.

