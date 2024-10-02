7 Must-Attend Blockchain and Web3 Events for the Rest of 2024: Dive into the Hottest Global Hotspots

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief In 2024, a variety of events, ranging from Dubai to Bali, will explore the future of decentralized technologies, offering networking, education, and collaboration opportunities.

The latter half of 2024 promises a diverse array of gatherings, each offering unique perspectives on the future of decentralized technologies. From established hubs like Dubai to emerging hotspots like Bali, these events provide valuable opportunities for networking, education, and collaboration.

10-11 October, London, UK

Zebu Live promotes itself as an experiential event aimed at bringing Web3 technology to a wider audience. With more than 200 presenters, including both well-known companies and cutting-edge startups, the event covers a wide range of subjects, from NFTs and DAOs to cryptocurrencies and DeFi. Zebu Live facilitates the exchange of ideas and prospective partnerships by hosting speakers from both Web3-native enterprises and established firms investigating blockchain applications.

13-16 October, Dubai, UAE

The event showcases Dubai’s increasing significance as a blockchain technology hub, with 1,800 international entrepreneurs and over 1,000 investors in attendance. The blockchain sector is developing, with a focus on sustainable business models and practical applications. This is reflected in the concentration on investment and startup development.

22-23 October, Dubai, UAE

Making its second appearance in Dubai this year, Blockchain Life promises two full days of intense networking and valuable insights that typically take months to achieve. The event places a strong emphasis on bringing together top-tier industry leaders, helping established players within the blockchain space forge strategic partnerships and finalize key deals. As a biannual event held in both spring and fall, Blockchain Life underscores the relentless pace and ongoing evolution in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries.

16-18 October, Hamburg, Germany

Blockchance is dedicated to bringing blockchain technology’s potential to the world’s attention for the better. Speakers from a range of blockchain business sectors will be present at the event, which also includes exhibits, the Blockchance Awards, and a reforestation initiative dubbed the Blockchance Forest. It provides a forum for talking about blockchain technology’s social effects in addition to its financial uses.

31 October – 1 November, Johannesburg, South Africa

The 10th Blockchain Africa Conference delivers a hybrid experience with an emphasis on technological problems, cryptocurrency legislation, and blockchain-based application cases across businesses. The occasion offers workshops, exhibits, and networking opportunities for a broad audience interested in blockchain’s possibilities in the African setting. It provides an essential forum for talking about blockchain adoption in developing nations.

14 November, Bangkok, Thailand

The Hack Seasons Conference in Bangkok offers an exciting event with an excellent roster of industry-leading speakers over two engaging tracks, delivering the latest insights and trends in the digital field. Attendees may anticipate unique chances to network with investors, developers, and founders while learning new things from subject matter experts. In addition, a fine lunch is served throughout the event, which provides the ideal environment for establishing new alliances and important contacts in a laid-back, upscale setting.

20-22 November, Chiba, Japan

Tokyo’s NexTech Week offers a more comprehensive view of cutting-edge technology by putting blockchain alongside artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and digital transformation. The occasion acknowledges the growing confluence of these technologies and places blockchain within the broader framework of technical progress. It emphasizes useful applications in a variety of sectors, including industry, government, and finance, which reflects how blockchain technology is developing.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este