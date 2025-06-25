1inch Integrates Unichain To Enhance Multi-Chain Swaps, MEV Protection, And Stablecoin Support

In Brief 1inch has integrated Unichain to enhance its multi-chain swap capabilities, improve security with dual MEV protection, and provide expanded access to liquidity and stablecoin support across more than twelve blockchain networks.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator 1inch announced the integration of the Layer 2 network Unichain, expanding its multi-chain functionality and offering enhanced conditions for secure, high-efficiency token swaps. This development makes the Unichain network available through the 1inch decentralized application, wallet interface, and API suite. The integration supports swap execution across more than twelve blockchain networks, includes mechanisms for mitigating maximal extractable value (MEV), and provides access to aggregated liquidity.

This update delivers improved swap rates across single and cross-chain transactions, supported by Unichain’s infrastructure, which employs 200-millisecond sub-block intervals and optimistic rollup architecture to facilitate low-latency and cost-efficient processing. The integration introduces dual-layer MEV protection, combining 1inch’s intent-based swap protocol with Unichain’s trusted execution environment (TEE)-driven block construction.

Comprehensive compatibility has been established across the 1inch Wallet and APIs, while portfolio tools now offer real-time monitoring of Uniswap balances through the 1inch Portfolio interface. Unichain, launched in February 2025, operates as a Layer 2 solution optimized for scalability within the Ethereum ecosystem. As of mid-June, its total value locked had reached $832 million according to data from DeFiLlama. That liquidity is now accessible via the 1inch ecosystem.

“Unichain fits perfectly into our vision of a fully integrated, cross-chain DeFi,” said Sergej Kunz, co-founder of 1inch, in a written statement. “With near-instant swaps, native MEV protection, and deep Unichain liquidity now accessible via 1inch, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in multi-chain trading. We’re providing users with the best execution across ecosystems, all in one convenient location,” he added.

1inch And Unichain Integration To Unlock Enhanced Capabilities And Stablecoin Support

The integration allows users to swap Unichain tokens directly on the network or transfer liquidity between Unichain and other EVM-compatible blockchains, consistently offering competitive rates. Asset management is supported through the 1inch Wallet and 1inch Portfolio, where Uniswap balances and positions are automatically updated within the portfolio dashboard, providing a consolidated view of holdings.

Additionally, both intent-based and cross-chain swaps involving Unichain on the 1inch platform include built-in MEV protection, designed to minimize slippage and prevent value extraction during transactions. This feature complements Unichain’s trusted execution environment (TEE) block-building, effectively doubling transaction security.

Unichain has experienced substantial stablecoin trading volumes. Between March and June 2025, the total stablecoin market capitalization on Unichain grew to $344.2 million, with over half of that amount issued natively on the network, according to DeFiLlama. This growth reflects Unichain’s standing as a reliable platform favored by active traders, supported by low fees that facilitate frequent and cost-effective transactions.

The integration also extends to the 1inch Developer Portal, where developers and partners gain access to Unichain through various 1inch APIs. These include functionalities for swapping (Fusion, Fusion+, Classic Swap, Orderbook), balance tracking, spot pricing, and transaction history, among others.

The collaboration builds on 1inch’s role as a leading DeFi aggregator, connecting multiple blockchain ecosystems through a single interface. Users can execute swaps across Unichain and more than a dozen other networks using the 1inch decentralized application.

